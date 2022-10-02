Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Edhat
Online Forum Spotlights Candidates for School Board Seats in SB Unified and Goleta Union Districts
Up against the Rams-49ers game for ratings, 10 candidates for five seats in two local school districts shared their views Monday night about literacy, sex ed, pandemic learning loss and a host of other issues facing public education. A partnership of community groups, including The Resource Santa Barbara, the Coalition...
Santa Barbara Edhat
SANTA BARBARA COUNCIL & ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETINGS: Oct 3
Week of October 3 - October 7, 2022: council and advisory committee meetings of Santa Barbara City. A long-time Edhat subscriber, hoping for more public participation in our local government, thought it would be helpful and interesting for the community to have a weekly listing of selected meetings, those of city-wide interest. We agreed. Please tell us what you think. There have been requests for coverage of other jurisdictions; volunteers to do that, please contact info@edhat.com. If we've mis-posted an address or there's a meeting that we failed to list, please note the correction in the Comments section below. Thanks!
Santa Barbara Edhat
Help the City of Goleta Evaluate its Accessibility
As part of the City of Goleta’s efforts to serve all members of the community, the City is in the process of updating its Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Self-Evaluation and Transition Plan. The City’s accessibility plan provides a comprehensive plan for individuals with disabilities to access City facilities, programs, services, activities and events offered to the public.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Op Ed: Waste Matters in Los Olivos
Nobody really wants to talk about “effluent,” but people who live, own property, and operate businesses in and around Los Olivos need accurate information about the town’s septic-to-sewer project. The Los Olivos Community Services District (LOCSD) was formed in 2018, on assurances that the 392-lot District would...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Large Tree Blocked Solvang Road Tuesday
A large oak tree fell and blocked the roadway in a Solvang neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. At 2:11 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 900 block of Fredensborg Road and discovered the tree was completely blocking the road. It took several hours for crews on the scene to...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Colorized 1890 Mission Photo
Here's a 1890 Riviera view of the Mission looking west. The tree line in the background is Mission Creek, and I believe the house in the background is approximately on today's De La Vina St. If any readers have pre-WWII non-commercial B&W photographs of Santa Barbara and vicinity with structures...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Fearless Grandmothers Climate Solutions Quilt
The Society of Fearless Grandmothers Santa Barbara's Roots of Resilience quilt is now on display (during the month of October) at the Faulkner Gallery, Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. It is one of the works selected for the Library's show, Through Many Windows: A World Reimagined. We...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Search & Rescue Hosts Open House for 60th Anniversary
[On Saturday], SBCSAR held its 60 year anniversary open house for the community. The event was a great success and many community members joined us for lunch and the festivities. Early on during the open house event, the team also had a callout for service at Hot Springs Trail for...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Bear Sighting in North Goleta
Same bear that was killed off Fairview the next day?. HOW was this bear killed? I hope not on purpose!!!. How cool! I feel bad for these animals coming here hungry and thirsty, only to get killed for trying to survive. a-1664885800. 2. Oct 04, 2022 05:16 AM. The light...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Motorcyclists Airlifted to Hospital Following Collision in Lompoc
On 10-3-22, at 1439 hrs., officers were sent to a traffic collision involving a semi-truck and a motorcycle in the 1300 block of N H St. Upon arriving, officers located two subjects that were down with injuries. LPD officers learned a motorcycle was splinting lanes while traffic was stopped. The...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Detectives Investigating Assault with a Deadly Weapon in Montecito
Sheriff’s detectives are investigating an assault with a deadly weapon where the victim sustained serious injuries. On Monday, October 3, 2022, at approximately 10:07 p.m., deputies responded with fire and medics to the 900-block of Channel Drive for a report of a medical emergency for an assault that had just occurred. Sheriff’s deputies and emergency call-takers spent approximately 20 minutes coordinating efforts to locate the victim amongst homeless encampments.
