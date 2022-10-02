ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

Comments / 0

Related
emueagles.com

O’Farrell Named MAC Female Scholar-Athlete of the Week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (EMUEagles.com) -- Maddie O'Farrell (Haslett, Mich.-Lansing Catholic), a member of the Eastern Michigan University soccer program, has been selected as this week's Mid-American Conference Female Scholar-Athlete of the Week, the league office announced Oct. 5. O'Farrell, along with Charlie Sharp of Western Michigan University's men's soccer team, were selected for this week's academic accolades following outstanding performances on the pitch.
CLEVELAND, OH
emueagles.com

Tomasek Earns Second MAC Player of the Week Honor

CLEVELAND, Ohio (EMUEagles.com) - Eastern Michigan University sophomore punter Mitchell Tomasek (Columbus, Ohio-Worthington Kilbourne) collected Mid-American Conference West Division Special Teams Player of the Week honors, the league announced today, Oct. 3. It marks the second time in his career he has garnered the accolade. Eastern Michigan was forced to...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ypsilanti, MI
Ypsilanti, MI
Sports
City
Haslett, MI
City
Canton, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
HometownLife.com

Folsom's Week 7 Michigan high school football rankings

Sports reporter Brandon Folsom is back with his weekly top-10 football rankings:. 10. Farmington (4-2, 2-1 OAA-Blue; Last week: Unranked) The Falcons are still alive in the Oakland Activities Association-Blue title race, despite dropping a division game to Troy two weeks ago. They got just the bounce-back performance they needed in a crossover matchup with Pontiac in Week 6, and they should pick up another confidence-building win against Ferndale this week.
NOVI, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you also love to order a nice steak with some fresh vegetables when you go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit. All of these restaurants are highly praised for serving delicious food made with fresh ingredients and are very appreciated by both local people and travellers. If you have never visited these steakhouses in Michigan, make sure to add them on your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan

When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio University#Kent State University#Illinois State University#Mac#Eastern
The Ann Arbor News

Weather in week ahead: A garden-killing freeze is coming

Fall is the season of temperature ups and downs in Michigan. This week will certainly live up to those expectations. The first part of the week will see temperatures climb higher. We have some beautiful sunshine and temperatures warming into the 70s in the afternoons Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front crashes through Michigan Thursday, sending temperatures low enough for a freeze to even a hard freeze Saturday morning.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Missing Michigan woman, Dee Warner, to be profiled on episode of ID show ‘Disappeared’

LENAWEE COUNTY, MI – The disappearance of a Michigan woman, now presumed dead, is set to be featured in the lasted episode of “Disappeared” on the ID network. The episode “Vanished in the Heartland” is set to broadcast at 10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, on ID and streamable on Discovery+ profiling the disappearance of Dee Ann Warner who vanished from her Franklin Township home in April 2021.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
The Flint Journal

Michigan firefighters find body in burning field

DETROIT – Detroit firefighters discovered a body Sunday night while they were putting out a brush fire in a field, authorities said. The firefighters were working around 9:25 p.m. in the area of Dakota East and Hawthorne Street when they found the deceased person, WDIV Local 4 reports. The...
DETROIT, MI
My Magic GR

A Message To Michigan Drivers Who Try To Block Others From Merging

One of the biggest struggles for Michigan drivers is the seemingly neverending construction season that seems to run from March to late November (if not longer) every year. Compounding that problem is the fact that Zipper Merging seems to be an inherently difficult concept for Michigan drivers. Does the state...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Nearly 50 years ago an Ann Arbor mother put her 3 children to bed and disappeared by morning

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Nearly 50 years ago the children of an Ann Arbor woman woke up and could not find their mother. Sandra “Sandy” Horwath has been missing since Oct. 1, 1973. That day she took her children to a Sears store at the Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor. The family returned home at 8:30 p.m. She took a phone call from a male friend at 9:30 p.m. and put the kids to bed at 10 p.m.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wlen.com

Washtenaw County Man Wins $100,000 Playing MI Lottery

Washtenaw County, MI – A Washtenaw County man had a long, sleepless, night after getting an email that he won a $100,000 prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s $300,000,000 Diamond Riches Second Chance game. The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, won $100,000 after he was selected in...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy