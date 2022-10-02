Read full article on original website
Related
Adrian, October 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Adrian. The Erie-Mason High School football team will have a game with Madison High School - Adrian on October 05, 2022, 13:30:00. The Whiteford High School football team will have a game with Madison High School - Adrian on October 05, 2022, 15:30:00.
emueagles.com
O’Farrell Named MAC Female Scholar-Athlete of the Week
CLEVELAND, Ohio (EMUEagles.com) -- Maddie O'Farrell (Haslett, Mich.-Lansing Catholic), a member of the Eastern Michigan University soccer program, has been selected as this week's Mid-American Conference Female Scholar-Athlete of the Week, the league office announced Oct. 5. O'Farrell, along with Charlie Sharp of Western Michigan University's men's soccer team, were selected for this week's academic accolades following outstanding performances on the pitch.
HometownLife.com
11 Redford Thurston football players suspended, Eagles forfeit Week 7 game vs. Romulus
The Redford Thurston football team has forfeited its Week 7 game against Romulus. According to first-year coach Antwain White, 11 players have been suspended from the program for one week as punishment for a fight that broke out during the Eagles' 37-21 loss to Dearborn Heights Robichaud a week ago.
emueagles.com
Tomasek Earns Second MAC Player of the Week Honor
CLEVELAND, Ohio (EMUEagles.com) - Eastern Michigan University sophomore punter Mitchell Tomasek (Columbus, Ohio-Worthington Kilbourne) collected Mid-American Conference West Division Special Teams Player of the Week honors, the league announced today, Oct. 3. It marks the second time in his career he has garnered the accolade. Eastern Michigan was forced to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
HometownLife.com
Folsom's Week 7 Michigan high school football rankings
Sports reporter Brandon Folsom is back with his weekly top-10 football rankings:. 10. Farmington (4-2, 2-1 OAA-Blue; Last week: Unranked) The Falcons are still alive in the Oakland Activities Association-Blue title race, despite dropping a division game to Troy two weeks ago. They got just the bounce-back performance they needed in a crossover matchup with Pontiac in Week 6, and they should pick up another confidence-building win against Ferndale this week.
Jim Harbaugh weighs in on ‘shocking’ Paul Chryst firing, Tua injury
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The news caught many in the college football world off guard Sunday night, including Jim Harbaugh himself. Paul Chryst was fired after seven-plus seasons at Wisconsin, where he led the Badgers to three Big Ten West Division titles and was twice named conference coach of the year.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you also love to order a nice steak with some fresh vegetables when you go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit. All of these restaurants are highly praised for serving delicious food made with fresh ingredients and are very appreciated by both local people and travellers. If you have never visited these steakhouses in Michigan, make sure to add them on your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan
When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Meet the candidates running for Northwest School Board in November
JACKSON, MI - Four candidates are vying for two open seats on the Northwest School Board in November, including two incumbents seeking reelection. Incumbents Dan Griswold and Brad Wait face challenges from Tim Curran and Nathan Edwards for six-year school board terms in the Nov. 8 general election. Curran, the...
Tune in Tonight - Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner, Profiled on TV Show ‘Disappeared’
Dee Ann Warner on her wedding day in 2008.Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy. Tonight, Disappeared, a missing persons TV series on the Investigation Discovery channel, will feature the disappearance of Dee Ann Warner of Tecumseh, Michigan. The 52-year-old mother of five and grandmother of six was reported missing by her adult children on April 25, 2021.
Weather in week ahead: A garden-killing freeze is coming
Fall is the season of temperature ups and downs in Michigan. This week will certainly live up to those expectations. The first part of the week will see temperatures climb higher. We have some beautiful sunshine and temperatures warming into the 70s in the afternoons Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front crashes through Michigan Thursday, sending temperatures low enough for a freeze to even a hard freeze Saturday morning.
Missing Michigan woman, Dee Warner, to be profiled on episode of ID show ‘Disappeared’
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI – The disappearance of a Michigan woman, now presumed dead, is set to be featured in the lasted episode of “Disappeared” on the ID network. The episode “Vanished in the Heartland” is set to broadcast at 10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, on ID and streamable on Discovery+ profiling the disappearance of Dee Ann Warner who vanished from her Franklin Township home in April 2021.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Michigan firefighters find body in burning field
DETROIT – Detroit firefighters discovered a body Sunday night while they were putting out a brush fire in a field, authorities said. The firefighters were working around 9:25 p.m. in the area of Dakota East and Hawthorne Street when they found the deceased person, WDIV Local 4 reports. The...
A Message To Michigan Drivers Who Try To Block Others From Merging
One of the biggest struggles for Michigan drivers is the seemingly neverending construction season that seems to run from March to late November (if not longer) every year. Compounding that problem is the fact that Zipper Merging seems to be an inherently difficult concept for Michigan drivers. Does the state...
Ann Arbor charter school closes as legal battle with former management company continues
ANN ARBOR, MI - An Ann Arbor charter school that lost its authorization while in the midst of a legal battle with its former management company is among four Michigan charter academies that have closed this year. Ann Arbor Learning Community, which is alleged in a lawsuit to have failed...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Nearly 50 years ago an Ann Arbor mother put her 3 children to bed and disappeared by morning
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Nearly 50 years ago the children of an Ann Arbor woman woke up and could not find their mother. Sandra “Sandy” Horwath has been missing since Oct. 1, 1973. That day she took her children to a Sears store at the Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor. The family returned home at 8:30 p.m. She took a phone call from a male friend at 9:30 p.m. and put the kids to bed at 10 p.m.
Pedestrian Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Canton (Canton, MI)
On Monday night, authorities responded to a pedestrian crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on eastbound Michigan Avenue and I-275 in Canton around 8:40 p.m. According to the police, alcohol is suspected to [..]
wlen.com
Washtenaw County Man Wins $100,000 Playing MI Lottery
Washtenaw County, MI – A Washtenaw County man had a long, sleepless, night after getting an email that he won a $100,000 prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s $300,000,000 Diamond Riches Second Chance game. The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, won $100,000 after he was selected in...
fox2detroit.com
Man ignores 'mysterious call,' later finds out it was Michigan Lottery telling him he won $100,000
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Washtenaw County man won $100,000 from a second chance Michigan Lottery game. The 56-year-old man who chose to remain anonymous said he scans non-winning $300,000,000 Diamond Riches tickets into the lottery app, which enters players into drawings for other prizes. He was selected in a random Aug. 31 drawing.
HometownLife.com
South Lyon East students dismissed four hours after lockdown started by threat in bathroom
South Lyon East High School students were being dismissed "in a controlled format" on Tuesday afternoon after being locked down for more than four hours following the discovery of a shooting threat on a boys bathroom wall. No weapons were found after a search of the school by Oakland County...
Comments / 0