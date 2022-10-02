Read full article on original website
allongeorgia.com
COUPLE CONIVTED OF ILLEGAL FIREARMS POSSESSION AND OTHER CHARGES
On Thursday, September 29, 2022, Philip Lamar Byrd, a 43 year old man from Tunnel Hill, Georgia, and Tamera Marie McAnnally, a 32 year old woman from Tunnel Hill, Georgia, were convicted by a Catoosa County jury for the charges of Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon. Additionally, Byrd was convicted of Driving Under the Influence, Disregarding a Traffic Control Device (2 counts), and Improper Driving on a Divided Highway, and McAnnally was convicted of Obstruction.
Polk Jail report – Wednesday, October 5, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Wednesday, October 5, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Wednesday, October 5, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
Most Wanted in Calhoun County – October 4, 2022
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
WTVCFOX
Tunnel Hill couple convicted in Catoosa County for illegal gun possession, DUI
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — A couple from Tunnel Hill will both spend several years in prison after a jury in Catoosa County convicted them on several charges last week, according to Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney Chris Arnt. Arnt says a judge sentenced 43-year-old Philip Lamar Byrd and...
Agents find fentanyl, ecstasy, black tar heroin and more during White County drug bust
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — Two men were arrested, and several different types of drugs were found in what officials call the "largest fentanyl seizure in White County made during a drug investigation," according to Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office. Over 168 grams of fentanyl. 500 grams of methamphetamine. 60...
WTVC
Chattanooga man sentenced for exposing himself to teens at Dalton Chick-fil-a
DALTON, Ga. — A Chattanooga man was sentenced to more than 3 decades in prison without parole after he was convicted for exposing himself to four teenage girls at a Chick-fil-a in Dalton. A jury in Whitfield County convicted 38-year-ld Ronald Andrew Henry of two counts of child molestation...
weisradio.com
Traffic Stop Results in Trafficking Charge
Centre Police Officer Mike Kilgore was conducting a routine traffic stop on Saturday night near Jordan Drive in Centre with the assistance of Cedar Bluff Police Officer Shane Butler and with the help of CB K-9 Dona, they discovered approximately 3 grams of a Fentanyl/Heroin mixture along with 1 gram of methamphetamine, 1 gram of marijuana, and narcotic equipment.
Cobb woman accused of impersonating federal agent, attorney says the incident is a misunderstanding
A woman is accused of impersonating a federal agent, but her attorney told Channel 2 Action News she’s innocent. Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke with the woman accused of impersonating a federal agent and her attorney. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
GBI: North Georgia officer shoots, injures man during arrest
The GBI is investigating after a Chatsworth police officer shot a man Thursday as he tried to arrest him on outstanding warrants for aggravated assault, officials said.
weisradio.com
Fatal Accident in Piedmont
A two vehicle accident occurring on the early morning of September 26 has claimed the life of 73 year old Jo Ann Pogue-Pucket. According to the report from Police Chief Nathan Johnson, she was driving a 2012 Toyota turning left onto the 200 By Pass off US highway 278 when her vehicle was struck by an 18 wheel log truck. According to the report, it appears the driver of the big rig failed to stop at the stop sign causing the accident.
fox5atlanta.com
Two escape blaze in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A fire took over a home on Bells Ferry Road early Wednesday morning. Firefighters from five different Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services stations said they responded to the blaze around 5:35 a.m. The only two people inside the home were able to evacuate before the...
Weekly Anniston Police Stats 09/26/22 to 10/02/22
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 09/26/22 to 10/02/22 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 814 calls for service. There were 98 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 40 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were 14 felony arrests. There were 25 misdemeanor arrests. There were 19 traffic accidents, 113 traffic stops, and 28 traffic citations. 17 warrants were served. There was one animal picked up and no animal related citations issued.
WTVCFOX
Dalton man charged with beating woman to death
DALTON, Ga. — A man in Dalton faces homicide charges after the woman he was living with died from her injuries Monday morning. Dalton Police say 44-year-old Justin Pippin beat a woman to death last Thursday. Police were called that morning to the couple's home on the 900 block...
WDEF
Police investigate South Chattanooga shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting in South Chattanooga on Tuesday night. It happened in the 700 block of East 48th Street around 8 PM. They were told the shooting happened during a dispute between two people. Police say a 38 year old male suffered a...
Fatal crash kills man in Forsyth County
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) A late-night accident Friday night has left one person dead. According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado was headed west on Chattahoochee Road at 10:20 p.m. on September 30, west of Shady Grove Road.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect wanted in armed car theft
DECATUR, Ga. - Decatur police say they're looking for a man who committed armed grand theft auto. Police say the man in the photo above approached a woman parked along the 200 block of North Arcadia Avenue with a silver gun at 6:32 p.m. They say he pointed the weapon...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect wanted in Holly Springs hit-and-run
HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga. - The Holly Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating the suspect in a hit-and-run accident. The suspect, an adult male, is wanted in connection to an accident that occurred around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Holly Springs Parkway and Palm Street on September 26.
Dacula man dies in single-vehicle wreck in Forsyth County, crash investigators say
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A 33-year-old is dead after he drove off the roadway and struck a power pole, deputies said. Robert Meyer, of Dacula, was driving in his pick-up truck by Chattahoochee Road, west of Shady Grove Road Friday, when he failed to negotiate a turn, according to authorities.
WDEF
Fugitive in 3 states captured at Dalton Walmart
DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Authorities say 50 year old Ernest Paul Shackelford ran from police in Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee. But his luck ran out this morning in Dalton, Georgia. A citizen recognized him from social media posts and reported him to Dalton Police. They got him at the...
WAFF
Three individuals charged with third-degree burglary in Scottsboro
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Scottsboro Police Department arrested and charged three individuals after an alleged burglary happened at a residence on Oct. 2. According to the police department, the victim saw on their camera system that people were in their residence on McFoilton Lane. The victim returned home to confront the suspects, but they fled the scene before police arrived.
