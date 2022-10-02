Read full article on original website
Burkburnett homecoming queen gives crown to childhood friend
Homecoming is a Texas tradition as old as time. But what happened in Burkburnett last weekend is a moment that transcends traditions altogether.
newschannel6now.com
Rain chances are in the forecast
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Wednesday, we will have a high of 89 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 59 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 88 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 62 with partly cloudy skies. Friday, we will have a high of 84 with partly cloudy skies.
newschannel6now.com
Rain chances return to the forecast this weekend
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Tuesday, we will have a high of 88 with sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 55 with clear skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 89 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 61 with partly cloudy skies.
texomashomepage.com
City Lights Holiday Festival and Parade plans announced
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Downtown Wichita Falls Development has announced the plans for the annual City Lights Holiday Festival and Parade. The event will be held Saturday, December 17, with activities starting at 4 p.m. and the parade starting at 7 p.m. Santa will be at Santa Land at...
texomashomepage.com
Big crowd turns out for annual Wichita Falls Area Food Bank Empty Bowls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For four decades now, the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank has been a vital resource of food for those members of our community who are food insecure. And, it’s the community support and annual events like Empty Bowls that allows those at the food bank to continue their mission of helping the less fortunate.
kswo.com
Comanche Nation Fair continues Saturday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche Nation Fair continued festivities Saturday. The three day event is the tribe’s largest one of the year, featuring a powwow, parade, free concert, games and an art show. Even pets from the Lawton Animal Shelter were invited to walk in the parade with...
texomashomepage.com
KFDX among finalists for 2022 ACE Awards
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture on Monday, October 3, 2022, released a list of individuals and organizations nominated for the inaugural Arts and Cultural Empowerment Awards. KFDX, KJTL, and Texoma’s Homepage is honored to have been named a finalist for the “Business...
texomashomepage.com
California Bowling opens distribution center in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A new business scored a strike when it decided to open its distribution center in Wichita Falls. The Wichita Falls Chamber and Wichita Falls Economic Development Corporation announced that California Bowling, LLC worked closely with their team and developer Gary Mehan to determine the best location for the bowling business. Together they decided 523 Beverly would suit the company’s needs best as it has a whare house, office space and is centrally located.
Long John Silver’s is Officially OPEN in Lawton, Fort Sill!
It's been two long years but the wait is over. Long John Silver's in Lawton, Fort Sill has officially reopened! The glorious news broke over the weekend that LJS on the corner of N.W. Cache Rd. and 26th St. is BACK!. If you've been anywhere near the corner of N.W....
newschannel6now.com
GoFundMe created for head-on crash survivor
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A GoFundMe account has been created for the woman hurt during Saturday’s head-on collision. 23-year-old Ebony Dove was taken to United Regional on Saturday after a car going north on the southbound lanes of Central Freeway crashed into her car. Dove was later flown...
kswo.com
Mom of murdered Ft. Sill soldier opens center helping men
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The mother of a former Fort Sill soldier is hoping to impact men in honor of her son, Christopher Pugh. He died in a shootout in Lawton back in 2019, and the murder remains unsolved. Machelle Pugh lost her son Christopher Pugh back in 2019 when...
texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls FD looking to add more firefighters
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you have an interest in battling fires, the Wichita Falls Fire Department could use some more hands on deck. City officials say the job has great benefits, like a flexible work schedule, a pension, as well as being paid during training. Fire Chief Ken...
kswo.com
CoL: Use caution when emptying swimming pools
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton is reminding citizens to be careful when emptying pools as summer comes to an end. Experts say chlorine is toxic to wildlife so when you empty your pool, make sure it is dechlorinated and drain it into grass or gravel to help filter the water.
texomashomepage.com
Sheppard Air Force Base hosts State of the Base event
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Members of Sheppard Air Force Base addressed the community at a State of the Base Monday on MSU’s campus. Sheppard is the backbone of the Wichita Falls community and is the largest employer in the region. That’s why commanders took some time to update the community on Sheppard’s missions and initiatives.
kswo.com
Cache community rallies behind family following deadly crash
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Cache has pulled together to help comfort the Zerzavy family as they grieve the loss of their son. The 13-year-old was killed in a car crash on September 25 as his family drove back to Lawton from an OU game. This loss has...
kswo.com
LPS Foundation giving away truck to raise money
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Public Schools Foundation is selling raffle tickets for a new Chevrolet pickup donated by Classic Chevrolet. Officials are selling 2,500 tickets for $50 each for the truck which is valued at $48,000. The drawing will be held on November 28th. If you are interested...
bluebonnetnews.com
Editorial: Planned reservoir will hurt agriculture, wildlife habitat
Try as you might, you cannot raise cattle without land. They either need plenty of space to graze or to be fed forage and grain from land elsewhere. Fortunately, generations of Texans have had access to plentiful grazing lands, making Texas the largest cattle-producing state in the nation. With 12.7 million head at the beginning of this year, we aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, but that doesn’t mean we can rest easy.
kswo.com
Two Lawton emergency telecommunicators receive award
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two emergency telecommunicators from the Lawton Emergency Communications Department have received awards for their handling of a dangerous situation earlier this year. Kristina Rorrer and Katrina Stearns were presented the “Civilian Medal of Appreciation” from the American Police Hall of Fame. Fletcher Police Chief...
texomashomepage.com
MSU, League of Women Voters host candidate forum ahead of elections
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Many of the candidates running for seats in the upcoming November election have much to consider following a candidate forum Monday evening, with folks turning out in large numbers to hear from the many names on the upcoming ballot. “I was so amazed that it...
kswo.com
Residents across Oklahoma are outraged over skyrocketing utility bills, especially in Altus
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus isn’t the only area seeing this kind of increase, other Oklahoma cities are also experiencing utility bills way higher than usual and it all goes back to one common thread. 42 cities are members of the Oklahoma Municipal Power Authority, which primarily relies on...
