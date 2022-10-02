Read full article on original website
M M
6d ago
If he would not have spent $12 million dollars stupidly more could have already been done. I love the phrase ""If you spit up in the air it will fall down in your face. Because what goes up must come down." This is the same Gov., who •Rejected Federal aid as wasteful while he was a member of Congress. •Voted against a federal relief package for New York and New Jersey after Hurricane Sandy. Also said "...we can kind of pave the way for them".
Reply(4)
7
Edna Mauerman
6d ago
He needs to refer to her as the First Lady of Florida as there is only one First Lady of the USA and that is Dr. JILL Biden! He needs to keep his proper designation straight for his wife!
Reply(3)
2
Comments / 32