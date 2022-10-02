Margot Robbie has responded to Lady Gaga’s casting as Harley Quinn.The Australian actor has played the DC character in three films: Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey and 2021’s The Suicide Squad. Last month, Gaga revealed she would be playing the role opposite Joaquin Phoenix in Todd Phillips’ Joker sequel, which is titled Joker: Folie à Deux and will reportedlt be a musical.Robbie approves of the casting, tellingMTV News: “It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning, all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, the way like Macbeth or Batman...

