Read full article on original website
Related
Why 'much improved' Chargers' run defense falters and gives up gargantuan gains
The Chargers seemingly have improved their run defense, but in their last three outings they have given up long runs of 75, 50 and 52 yards to ruin their per-play average.
NFL・
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts chastises Philly media for failing to ask questions about Week 5 opponent
The Philadelphia Eagles are off to a fantastic start to the 2022 NFL season, entering Week 5 as the league's only remaining undefeated team at 4-0. Currently the media darling of the NFL world, the spotlight shined a little too brightly on the team for quarterback Jalen Hurts' liking on Wednesday.
Dodgers finish with 111 wins, best in NL since 1906 Cubs
The Los Angeles Dodgers finished with their 111th victory to become the National League's winningest team in more than a century, and Clayton Kershaw tuned up for the postseason with nine strikeouts in beating the Colorado Rockies 6-1 on Wednesday.
Comments / 0