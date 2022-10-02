Eastern Michigan University has unveiled its newly upgraded tuition-free program called Eastern Tuition Advantage. The program is for incoming first-year students, awarding free tuition to those with a cumulative high school grade-point average of 3.0 or higher and an annual household income of $60,000 or less. The award covers the financial cost of up to 16 credit hours per semester, spanning across up to eight fall and winter semesters in a row, after any applicable federal grants have been applied. Students cannot recieve the Eastern Tuition Advantage during summer semesters.

YPSILANTI, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO