LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka has received a contract extension through the 2025-26 season. A person familiar with the deal confirmed Pelinka's extension to The Associated Press on Saturday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Lakers haven't publicly announced the long-term deal to keep Pelinka, who built a roster that won a championship two years ago.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO