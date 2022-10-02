Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Source: Lakers GM Pelinka gets contract extension thru 2026
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka has received a contract extension through the 2025-26 season. A person familiar with the deal confirmed Pelinka's extension to The Associated Press on Saturday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Lakers haven't publicly announced the long-term deal to keep Pelinka, who built a roster that won a championship two years ago.
Citrus County Chronicle
Predators beat Sharks 3-2 to sweep 2-game series in Prague
PRAGUE (AP) — Nino Niederreiter didn’t waste time to prove his class. The forward scored three goals in two games and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Saturday for a sweep of their two NHL regular-season-opening games in the Czech capital.
Comments / 0