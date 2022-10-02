Channing Crowder’s Russell Wilson hatred has reached new heights. Former NFL football star Channing Crowder seems to have some sort of vendetta against Russell Wilson. Over the course of the last few months, he has been incessantly hating on the Broncos quarterback, and fans are trying to figure out why. It all started when Crowder called Wilson a “square” who is only with Ciara because of his money.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO