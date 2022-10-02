Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
Giants Rumors: Landon Collins Visiting NYG; 3-Time Pro Bowler Played with WAS in 2021
The New York Giants are possibly closing in on a reunion with safety Landon Collins. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported the Giants are set to host Collins for a meeting Monday, setting the stage for the three-time Pro Bowler to return to the franchise where he spent his first four NFL seasons.
Bleacher Report
3 Takeaways From Bills' Week 4 Win vs. Ravens
The second quarter was almost over, and the Buffalo Bills faced a 17-point deficit against the Baltimore Ravens, another one of the AFC's top teams. It wasn't a great position for the Bills to be in, especially on the road in a hostile environment at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.
Bleacher Report
Von Miller on Odell Beckham Jr.: 'Let's Be Real, Man. He's Coming to the Bills'
After winning a Super Bowl together with the Los Angeles Rams last season, Von Miller thinks Odell Beckham Jr. is going to be his teammate again this season. Appearing on Richard Sherman's podcast, Miller emphatically said Beckham is going to sign with the Buffalo Bills. "Let's be real man," Miller...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 5
We're one month into the 2022 NFL season, and four weeks into the fantasy football campaign. Things are taking shape...for better or worse. At quarterback, Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally showed some signs of life last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, but he still doesn't have as many fantasy points as Geno Smith or Jared Goff.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bleacher Report
2022 NFL Trade-Block Big Board Entering Week 5
We're now less than a month from the NFL's November 1 trade deadline, and we should see the rumor mill start to spin soon. Injuries have left multiple teams in need of reinforcements. We've already seen players like Sterling Shepard (ACL) and Trey Lance (ankle) lost for the season. Week 4 brought more injuries, as the Denver Broncos lost Javonte Williams to a torn ACL and Randy Gregory to a knee injury.
Bleacher Report
Every NFL Team's Biggest Early-Season Disappointment
Optimism rules the day at the start of every NFL season. The player who struggled last year will surely turn it around, the aging veteran won't lose a step or wind up injured and that first-round rookie will solve many problems. Then reality sets in. With four games in the...
Bleacher Report
49ers' Deebo Samuel Says He Doesn't Know What Jalen Ramsey Was Doing on 57-Yard TD
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel took advantage of an off-balance Jalen Ramsey on his 57-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter of Monday's 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Speaking to reporters after the game, Samuel said he was puzzled by Ramsey's approach against him in the...
Bleacher Report
Bills' Isaiah McKenzie Says He 'Couldn't Move' After Hit That Caused Concussion
Buffalo Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie recounted the brutal hit that led to him being ruled out with a concussion in Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens. "I think that was my hardest hit I've ever gotten," McKenzie told the Go Long podcast (h/t Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk). "That was the hardest one. Because I couldn't move. So that has to be the hardest one."
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
Colts' Jonathan Taylor Won't Play vs. Broncos with Ankle Injury
The Indianapolis Colts will be without superstar running back Jonathan Taylor for Thursday night's game against the Denver Broncos. According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Colts ruled Taylor out on Wednesday because of an ankle injury. Taylor suffered the ankle injury during a Week 4 loss to the Tennessee Titans...
Bleacher Report
Bengals' Joe Burrow Says Concussions Are Part of NFL, Has Lost Memory of Some Games
The threat of head injuries is one of the costs of playing football in the eyes of Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow. "You're going to have head injuries," he said on The Colin Cowherd Podcast (via Ben Baby of ESPN). "You're going to tear your ACL. You're going to break your arm. That's the game that we play. That's the life that we live. And we get paid handsomely for it. I think going into every game, we know what we're getting ourselves into."
Bleacher Report
Commanders' Brian Robinson Cleared to Return to Practice 5 Weeks After Being Shot
The Washington Commanders announced Wednesday running back Brian Robinson has been designated to return to practice ahead of Sunday's Week 5 game against the Tennessee Titans. Robinson was placed on the NFL's non-football injury list after being shot twice during an armed robbery attempt in late August. Washington has 21...
Bleacher Report
3 Mistakes Packers Must Avoid in October
The Green Bay Packers are about to embark on one of the easiest stretches, on paper, of any team in the NFL this season. Green Bay plays in London on Sunday against the New York Giants and then hosts the New York Jets at Lambeau Field. The Packers should be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Dolphins' Mike McDaniel Not Concerned with Criticism of Tua Tagovailoa Situation
The Miami Dolphins are still facing criticism for their handling of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he suffered an apparent head injury against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 25 and a concussion against Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 29. However, Miami head coach Mike McDaniel isn't letting people's opinions keep him up...
Bleacher Report
Jimmy Smith Retires from NFL at 34; Won Super Bowl 47 with Ravens
Longtime Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith announced his retirement from the NFL after 11 seasons Monday. Jimmy Smith, Forever a Raven. 💜 <a href="https://t.co/nIfgkjvbQv">pic.twitter.com/nIfgkjvbQv</a>. Smith will officially announce his retirement at a Monday press conference after signing a one-day contract. Smith spent his entire career in Baltimore after being...
Bleacher Report
TMZ: Fan Tackled by Bobby Wagner During Rams vs. 49ers Files Police Report
An animal rights activist who rushed the Levi's Stadium field during a Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers game on Monday has filed a police report with the Santa Clara Police Department after he was taken down by Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner and defensive end Takkarist McKinley. TMZ Sports...
Bleacher Report
Todd McShay 2023 NFL Draft Rankings: CJ Stroud, Bryce Young, Bijan Robinson in Top 5
Almost halfway through the college football regular season, Alabama pass-rusher Will Anderson Jr. remains the top prospect in the 2023 NFL draft, according to ESPN's Todd McShay. The top four remains the same as McShay's preseason list, featuring quarterbacks C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young in the top five. The big...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
Cole Beasley Announces Retirement from NFL 2 Weeks After Signing with Buccaneers
Just two weeks after signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, veteran receiver Cole Beasley has announced his retirement. "He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons and it’s time to be a full-time dad and husband," Beasley's agent, Justin Turner, said in a statement to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.
Bleacher Report
Patriots' Jack Jones: Aaron Rodgers 'Disrespectful' for Throwing Out Route Against Me
New England Patriots defensive back Jack Jones took it personally when Aaron Rodgers targeted him with an out route during his team's Week 4 loss to the Green Bay Packers. "Personally, I feel like it's disrespectful to throw an out route on me," he told reporters after the game. "If you can throw the ball past me to get to the receiver, I'm no good."
Why 'much improved' Chargers' run defense falters and gives up gargantuan gains
The Chargers seemingly have improved their run defense, but in their last three outings they have given up long runs of 75, 50 and 52 yards to ruin their per-play average.
Bleacher Report
San Francisco 49ers' Recipe for Success in 2022 Is Simple: Deebo and D
The letter of the day in San Francisco is "D" for Deebo Samuel, DeMeco Ryans and dominant defense. All three will continue to serve as the guiding force behind whatever success the 49ers experience this season. The blueprint is simple yet effective. Ryans' résumé, in particular, received a significant boost...
Comments / 0