Rick and Morty has finally crossed the halfway point of Season 6's run, and now we have gotten the first look at what to expect from the next big episode as Adult Swim has dropped an early sneak peek clip at Episode 6 of the series! The sixth season has been an interesting one to see develop as following some huge changes to the status quo from the season premiere, Rick has been forced to spend more time with the other members of the Smith Family. This has led to new looks into each of their personalities, and it's been using wacky episodic adventures to pull it off.

TV SERIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO