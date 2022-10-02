Read full article on original website
House of the Dragon Episode 8 Preview Hints at Another Major Death
WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for House of the Dragon! Continue reading at your own risk... Sunday night's new episode of House of the Dragon brought even more twists and turns for fans. The episode delivered fake deaths, highly anticipated marriages, and the beginnings of a conflict that will turn into a war before the series comes to a close. The sneak peek for House of the Dragon's eighth episode suggests that the series isn't lifting its foot off the pedal, as it hints that another major character could be in trouble next week.
WWE Star Knocks The Bloodline Off Their Perch as the No. 1 Merchandise Seller
Roman Reigns' faction, The Bloodline, has been utterly dominating WWE's merchandise sales recently. But, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, a new challenger has risen up to knock the faction off its perch. Meltzer explained, "McIntyre has some momentum as two weeks ago his merch was No. 1 in the company. Bloodline these days is the perennial No. 1 and I presume coming out of the gates that the Wyatt stuff will probably sell big."
WWE Raw: Solving the Clues From Tonight's White Rabbit QR Code (Oct. 3)
WWE's latest "White Rabbit" tease dropped during this week's Monday Night Raw. Early into the show's second hour, Candice LeRae could be seen walking backstage. But just as she began to approach Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss the feed started to give out before the code flashed across the screen for a few seconds. The show then continued as normal.
Rick and Morty Season 6 Releases Episode 6 Sneak Peek: Watch
Rick and Morty has finally crossed the halfway point of Season 6's run, and now we have gotten the first look at what to expect from the next big episode as Adult Swim has dropped an early sneak peek clip at Episode 6 of the series! The sixth season has been an interesting one to see develop as following some huge changes to the status quo from the season premiere, Rick has been forced to spend more time with the other members of the Smith Family. This has led to new looks into each of their personalities, and it's been using wacky episodic adventures to pull it off.
SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan: "I Will Be In The MCU"
Wrestlers making the leap to Hollywood is nothing new, but the specific transition of going from the squared circle to a superhero project is particularly becoming more common. WWE talent like Kane, Edge, and Cody Rhodes have made one-off appearances as antagonists in CW shows Smallville, Arrow, and The Flash, respectively, while other former WWE Champions have fronted major comic book franchises. Dave Bautista has portrayed Drax the Destroyer in five Marvel Studios productions. DC's Peacemaker put John Cena in the titular role following his breakout performance in The Suicide Squad. In roughly two weeks, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson makes his superhero debut as the leading man in Black Adam.
Beloved Dwayne Johnson Movie Lands on Netflix Top 10
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on any kind of charts should come as no surprise at this point. The WWE legend-turned-Hollywood megastar has cemented himself as one of the most popular actors in the eyes of fans. He's proven to be especially popular on Netflix, where several of his films have leaped onto the streamer's Top 10 lists soon after arriving. That goes for new original films as well as some of Johnson's past adventures.
Lord of the Rings Fans Have Legolas Trending After Galadriel's Fight Scenes in Latest Rings of Power Episode
The Rings of Power Episode 6 seems to be the one that has really struck a chord with Lord of the Rings fans – so much so that discussion of the episode and its big battle sequence has once again become of trending topic on social media. In this case, fans can't seem to get over the battle sequences with Rings of Power's central character, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), who proved why she is the leader of the Elven Northern Armies.
Cody Rhodes Posts Mysterious Message on Instagram
Cody Rhodes has been out of action since WWE's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view back in June, and other than a few special media appearances he has consistently kept a low profile. But "The American Nightmare" popped up on Instagram on Wednesday and had a message that seemed to be aimed at other people within the industry — "You're clearly doing something right when others try to imitate or even take credit for things you've created...Don't take it personally...Fans remember and that's what it's all about. Keep doing the work." Who do you think Rhodes was referring to? Let us know down in the comments!
Classic Action Comedy Arrives on Netflix Top 10
There hasn't been a new Rush Hour movie in over 15 years, but film fans clearly still have a ton of love for the action comedy franchise. All three Rush Hour films were added to Netflix at the start of October, making the entire trilogy easy to access. Subscribers have responded to the new additions rather well in the first couple days of the month, and the Netflix Top 10 Movies list reflects that.
Pennyworth Creator Addresses Move to HBO Max, Adding Origin of Batman's Butler Subtitle
Pennyworth finally returns for its third season this week, but the DC TV series will have a new home and title. The series is now officially called Pennyworth: The Origins of Batman's Butler, and it is no longer an original to the Epix network. Pennyworth's third season, debuting on October 6th, will be released exclusively on HBO Max, a significantly bigger platform. For series creator Bruno Heller, both changes are great for the series.
Fans Want Billy Gunn Involved in the DX Reunion on the WWE Raw Premiere
WWE's Monday Night Raw will celebrate its "Season Premiere" next week, which will include a D-Generation X reunion involving Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg and X-Pac. However, fans were quick to point out that another prominent member of the faction, Billy Gunn, will be absent. Gunn has been with All Elite Wrestling since 2019 and is currently involved with one of its hottest acts as the manager of The Acclaimed, which explains why he won't be on WWE programming last week. But that didn't stop fans from making jokes about how the DX segment will be overrun by "Scissor Me" chants on social media. You can see some of the tweets below.
House of the Dragon Twist Changes Major Death in Game of Thrones History
Through the first six episodes of House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel series has followed its source material rather closely. The events of the series have mirrored those in George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, albeit with some slight variations or extra explanation here and there. What the show hasn't done, however, is completely change something from its source material, altering Game of Thrones history in the process. That changed during Sunday night's new episode.
HBO Responds to Criticism of House of the Dragon Scenes Too Dark to See
House of the Dragon Episode 7 had one of the same technical stumbles that Game of Thrones did in its final season, as fans complained that the episode was too poorly lit to see many of the finer details in each shot. What's even more surprising is that House of the Dragon Episode 7, "Driftmark", was directed by showrunner Miguel Sapochnik – the same man responsible for directing the most infamous "dark" episodes of Game of Thrones – including the Battle of Winterfell in the Final Season.
New Starfield Leak Teases Release Date Announcement
A new leak associated with the upcoming RPG Starfield may tease that Bethesda is gearing up to announce the game's new release date soon. Originally, Starfield was poised to come to Xbox and PC in November 2022 before being delayed into the first half of next year. Since that delay, Bethesda hasn't said anything further about when Starfield will end up launching. After such a long period of silence, though, it looks like eager fans may finally be getting updated in the near future about the game's arrival.
She-Hulk Fights Daredevil in New Episode 8 Preview Clip
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will finally reach the long-awaited moment in Episode 8: Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk's (Tatiana Maslany) meeting with Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox). She-Hulk has been teasing Daredevil's arrival since the first full trailer for the series – a milestone moment, as it will be the debut of a whole new Daredevil costume – one that was teased way back in She-Hulk Episode 5. It also marks the full-fledged moment that Charlie Cox transitions from the Marvel Netflix Universe to the MCU, as that single-scene cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home was hardly sufficient...
Tony Khan Confirms Popular AEW TV Special is Returning
All Elite Wrestling is set to bring back one of its signature television specials. Speaking with Robbie Fox on My Mom's Basement, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming will return later this year. While there is no set date just yet, the past two editions of Winter is Coming have taken place in December. When it airs, barring any other televised specials, Winter is Coming will be the 12th special edition of AEW Dynamite of 2022.
WWE Hires New Creative Team Member With Direct Bray Wyatt Connections
WWE's latest hiring could be yet another sign that Bray Wyatt will be back in the company as early as this Saturday's Extreme Rules pay-per-view. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, former Marvel Comics writer Rob Fee has signed with the company as its Director of Longterm Creative. Fee's work with WWE has already made headlines as he's the man behind the direction and production of the QR Code messages that have dominated Raw and SmackDown in recent weeks. Fightful previously reported that the identity of that campaign will be revealed at Extreme Rules and numerous signs are pointing to Wyatt's return.
Walking Dead Star Talks [Spoiler's] Fate After Cliffhanger Ending
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "Lockdown" midseason premiere of The Walking Dead. With the flip of a coin, Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) was to decide the fates of Oceanside, Hilltop, and Alexandria in April's "Acts of God" midseason finale. After hired gun Leah (Lynn Collins) failed to kill Hilltop leader Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan), the Commonwealth's ambitious and duplicitous Deputy Governor took the allied communities by force. Amid a manhunt for Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) and Aaron (Ross Marquand) — and with Maggie and AWOL trooper Daryl (Norman Reedus) in Hornsby's crosshairs — Daryl shot the coin-flipping conniver in the face.
