Zendaya dazzled in a sheer, crystal-embellished catsuit and sequined blazer at the Valentino show in Paris

By Gabi Stevenson
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
Zendaya at the Valentino fashion show in Paris, France, on October 2, 2022. Dominique Charriau/WireImage; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
  • Zendaya donned a stunning black look at Valentino's show for Paris Fashion Week on Sunday.
  • The "Euphoria" star wore the brand's bedazzled logo on everything from her blazer to her shoes.
  • She sat next to her longtime stylist Law Roach and supermodel Naomi Campbell in the front row.

