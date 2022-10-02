Read full article on original website
Boyfriend jokes he should have kept tickets after girlfriend wins in Idaho lottery
After a long day working at UPS, Kacie Nilson was ready to play “some games at home,” Idaho lottery officials said. Luckily, her boyfriend returned to Utah from his trip to Franklin with some lottery scratchers he bought at a Maverik, Idaho lottery officials said in a Wednesday, Oct. 5, Facebook post.
He was ‘very calm’ when he won huge in Missouri lottery. But the calm didn’t last
A man stopped along a highway and picked up a lottery ticket from a convenience store in Missouri. Sitting alone in his car, the Bates City man, who was not publicly identified, began to scratch off the ticket, Missouri lottery officials said in a news release on Oct. 3. “I...
Kansas Gov. Kelly and AG Schmidt focus on Brownback, Biden in Johnson County debate
In their Wednesday debate, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and Attorney General Derek Schmidt focused in on two politicians who were not on the stage and won’t be on the ballot in November — the president and a former governor. The second and final debate in the race for...
Kansas deputy used a Taser on a handcuffed child. He still has his police license
A Kansas sheriff’s deputy who handcuffed, hogtied and used a Taser on a boy with autism in February can continue to work in law enforcement, according to a state licensing agency. The Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training (CPOST) concluded Matthew Honas “used excessive force multiple times”...
