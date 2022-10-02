ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Albert Pujols hits home run No. 702 in final regular season game at Busch Stadium

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TFzf3_0iJF8aNy00

Albert Pujols is leaving Busch Stadium in the best way possible.

The longtime St. Louis Cardinals star, in his final regular season home game before retirement, drilled a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday afternoon. That marked No. 702 of his career.

Pujols’ solo shot came off Roansy Contreras in the third inning, and tied the game up 4-4. The ball went 409 feet and brought Pujols to 2,214 career RBIs — which ties him with Babe Ruth for second on the league’s all-time list.

Pujols had been chasing the 700-homer club all year, trying to hit the mark before he officially retires after 22 seasons in Major League Baseball. The earlier this month in Los Angeles after he hit a pair of home runs against the Dodgers.

, along with Ruth, Barry Bonds and Hank Aaron. He's the first player born outside of the United States to do so, too.

Pujols will almost certainly finish fourth on the home run list barring a deep, and dominant, postseason run for the Cardinals. Ruth is third on the list at 714. Pujols can absolutely take solo second on the RBI list, but Aaron’s 2,297 are out of reach.

While he will have a few more games in St. Louis — the Cardinals will host a wild-card series after clinching the NL Central — Pujols' regular-season sendoff was as good as he could have asked for.

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Fan who caught Aaron Judge's 62nd HR offered $2M for ball

The owner of a sports memorabilia auction house says he has offered $2 million to the fan who caught Aaron Judge's American League-record 62nd home run. JP Cohen, president of Memory Lane Inc. in Tustin, California, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he has texted and emailed Cory Youmans, the man who caught Judge's milestone shot Tuesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Cohen says Youmans has not yet replied.
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Bonds
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Hank Aaron
Person
Babe Ruth
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protester who gets on field

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened the protester who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Game#Machine#Major League Baseball#Cardinals#Rbi
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Man tackled by Rams LB Bobby Wagner after running on field files police report

A man who was tackled after running onto the field during Monday night’s NFL game filed a police report against Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner. Wagner leveled the fan shortly before halftime of the game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, between the Rams and the San Francisco 49ers, ESPN reported. The man, who ran across the field with what appeared to be a device emitting pink smoke, was thrown to the turf by Wagner and teammate Takkarist McKinley.
SANTA CLARA, CA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
114K+
Followers
128K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy