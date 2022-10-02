ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Dem lead with Latinos halved in past decade, poll says

By Olivia Olander
POLITICO
POLITICO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36lwsU_0iJF7NZM00
President Joe Biden’s approval rating in the latest NBC News/Telemundo poll was 51 percent, and his disapproval rating was 45 percent. | John Moore/Getty Images

The Democratic advantage among Latino voters has shrunk by half in the past decade, according to an NBC News/Telemundo poll released Sunday.

Fifty-four percent of Latino voters surveyed said they preferred Democrats to be in charge of Congress, compared with 33 percent who would prefer Republicans. That gap — now 21 points — was a 42 point difference in October 2012, according to NBC News/Telemundo .

The poll results come after Republicans made gains with Latino voters in the 2020 election. Republicans have also put forth a slate of Latino House candidates in the upcoming midterm elections.

The question of party preference has slid fairly steadily in the past decade, with a 26-point gap in October 2020, a 34 point gap in November 2018 and a 38-point gap in October 2016.


Video link

President Joe Biden’s approval rating in the latest NBC News/Telemundo poll was 51 percent, and his disapproval rating was 45 percent. Latina women, as well as Catholic Latinos and older Latinos, were generally more supportive of Biden, according to the poll.

A majority of voters surveyed said they disapproved of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June, signaling support for abortion rights. However, opinion on the decision varied widely by party, with far more Democrats signaling disapproval than Republicans — 75 percent to 22 percent.

Most Latino evangelical Christian voters said they approved of the decision that ended the constitutional right to an abortion, and most Latino Catholic voters disapproved of it, according to the survey.

In the largely religious, Hispanic region of South Texas, a handful of Democratic candidates have avoided campaigning on abortion to the extent of other Democratic candidates across the country, POLITICO previously reported . Republicans are looking to continue carving inroads with Latino voters in the same region.

More voters said they thought Democrats were better at handling abortion than Republicans, at 50 percent to 23 percent. But Republicans held a perceived advantage on handling the economy and crime, with a 4-point and 10-point lead on those issues, respectively.

Julio Vaqueiro, a Telemundo anchor, emphasized on Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that there wasn’t just “one Latino vote.”

“We talk a lot about that, but I don’t think it’s always understood,” Vaqueiro said. “Latinos are just like any other ethnic group. It’s important where they live, it’s important their age, where they come from, how they go to this country.”

The NBC News/Telemundo poll was conducted Sept. 17-26 among 1,000 Latino registered voters. The poll has an overall margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

Comments / 4

Related
The Independent

Sarah Palin says ‘entire country’ should be ‘outraged’ at her failure to get elected

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin thinks you should be angry that she is not heading to Congress.That’s what the failed Republican House candidate told an interviewer this week on Real America’s Voice, a right-wing YouTube channel. Ms Palin blamed her defeat on Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting system, which allocates the votes of defeated candidates after a first round of voting to the top two remaining candidates based on the personal preferences of voters.“It was the political establishment that created this system with the ranked-choice voting,” Ms Palin declared. “And, without encouraging the other Republican to drop out once he...
ALASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Fox News

Michael Moore predicts a 'landslide' against the GOP 'traitors' in midterms, thanks SCOTUS for abortion ruling

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore is feeling optimistic about Democrats' chances in maintaining control of Congress against "traitor" Republicans ahead of the November midterms. "I have never felt this optimistic," Moore told "Real Time" host Bill Maher on Friday night. Moore, who faced heavy pushback for famously predicting President Trump's election...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

There’s a wave coming, but it’s not the one you think

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Most in Washington are debating whether there will be a red wave this November and, if so, how large it might be. Yet, whether it turns out to be a wave or a ripple for Republicans, the twin tides of progressivism and populism are bringing a much larger wave that will crash down on businesses.
POLITICS
The Hill

Lujan Grisham leads in New Mexico governor’s race: poll

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) is leading Republican contender Mark Ronchetti by 5 percentage points in New Mexico’s gubernatorial race, according to a new Emerson College Polling-The Hill survey released on Wednesday. The poll of likely voters in New Mexico shows Grisham receiving 48 percent support compared to Ronchetti’s...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Economy#Republicans#South Texas#Politics Federal#Racism#Politics Whitehouse#Latinos#Democratic#Nbc News Telemundo#Democrats#Latino House#Catholic#The Supreme Court
Daily Mail

Bill Clinton claims Republicans win elections by 'finding some new way to scare the living daylights out of swing voters' and insists if Democrats 'say the right things' they could hold onto power

Bill Clinton, 76, said that Republicans are only able to 'close' in midterm elections because 'they scare people' into thinking they need to vote in right-leaning politicians. The former Democratic president said that his party could hold onto the House and Senate in November's election if they 'say the right things' – suggesting that Republicans are better at embellishing to make their cause seem more dire.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
People

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Recounts How a Congressman Once Told Her 'It's a Shame' She Won

"I feel like everybody treated me like a one-term member of Congress, and they worked to make me a one-term member of Congress," Ocasio-Cortez told GQ Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is opening up about the hostility she faced after being elected to Congress in 2018 — hostility that, in a new interview with GQ, came in part from those in her party. During her first days in Congress, the now 32-year-old Ocasio-Cortez told the outlet, her reception was "not the same" as her fellow newly elected Democrats. One instance, in particular,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Republicans introduce legislation to stop IRS from auditing taxpayers who earn less than $400,000 using $80BN from Biden's Inflation Reduction Act

A group of Senate Republicans introduced a bill this week that will ensure that the Internal Revenue Service can't audit Americans making under $400,000 a year using the boost of funds included in the Inflation Reduction Act. The two-page bill puts into writing what IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig pledged to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Psaki says Democrats know they’re doomed if midterms are a vote about Biden

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki has said Democrats know that if the 2022 midterm election is about President Joe Biden’s record, they will lose.Ms Psaki, who left the Biden administration earlier this year, is now a contributor to NBC and will soon be a host for MSNBC. Appearing on “Meet the Press” on Sunday, she said that Democrats feel that if the election is about who is more extreme, then they can win, specifically citing Republican Representativer Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia. “If it is a referendum on the president, they will lose and they know that,”...
ELECTIONS
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
264K+
Followers
15K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy