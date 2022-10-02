ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon Lake, OH

Avon Lake house fire leaves 2 victims, 1 dog dead on Sunday morning

By AJ Smith
 3 days ago
Crews were dispatched to 33180 Redwood Blvd. for a structure fire around 7 a.m. Sunday morning, according to a release from the Avon Lake Fire Department.

Once at the scene, crews found heavy smoke coming from the east side of the home and attempted to prevent additional spread of the fire.

The structure partially collapsed during the blaze, making it difficult for firefighters to work inside.

While extinguishing the main body of the fire in the interior of the home, crews found one victim in the living room of the residence. A second victim and deceased canine were located in a bedroom, the release said.

The identities of the two victims are being withheld until proper identification can be made.

The cause of the fire is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.

