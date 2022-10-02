ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best early Black Friday deals at Amazon ahead of October Prime Day

By Elsie Boskamp, Jon Winkler, Jillian Lucas, Kasey Caminiti and Jennifer Ernst Beaudry, Reviewed
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VhVE4_0iJF7Dk600
A second round of Amazon Prime Day-level deals is coming this October. Reviewed

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Early Black Friday 2022 deals have officially arrived at Amazon. With one week until the mega retailer's October Prime Day sale, we rounded up all the best markdowns you can already shop. Find some of the lowest prices of the year on tech, home and fashion must-haves and get the inside scoop on the upcoming exclusive Prime Early Access sale happening on Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12 .

Walmart sale: Shop 85+ best early Black Friday deals on Apple, Ninja and Vizio before October Prime Day

National Taco Day: Here's where to get free food, deals this Taco Tuesday

10 best early Black Friday deals you can shop at Amazon

  1. ThisWorx 12-Volt Car Vacuum Cleaner from $11.17 (Save $2.95 to $28.22)
  2. Echo Show 5 (2nd Generation) for $34.99 (Save $50)
  3. Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Pokemon for $41.81 (Save $18.18)
  4. Renpho Eye Massager with Heat for $64.59 with on-page coupon (Save $65.40)
  5. Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer for $99.95 (Save $30.04)
  6. Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker from $139.99 (Save $35 to $50)
  7. Winix 550-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA for $160 (Save $89.99)
  8. Apple AirPods Pro for $179.98 (Save $69.02)
  9. Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine for $599.96 (Save $149.99)
  10. LG 55-inch C1 OLED 4K HDR Smart TV for $1,296.99 (Save $203)

Smart home Amazon Prime Day deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NzzRh_0iJF7Dk600
Upgrade your home with smart tech deals at Amazon. Reviewed/Amazon

Tech Amazon Prime Day deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cnwb9_0iJF7Dk600
Scoop epic tech deals ahead of Amazon's October Prime Day. Reviewed/Apple

TV Amazon Prime Day deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CfiH3_0iJF7Dk600
Shop early Black Friday markdowns on LG, Vizio and Samsung TVs at Amazon. Reviewed/LG

Laptop, PC and tablet Amazon Prime Day deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0luer9_0iJF7Dk600
Save big on must-have laptops and tablets with these early Prime Day deals. Reviewed/Asus/Apple

Headphone Amazon Prime Day deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LnY9y_0iJF7Dk600
Find headphones deals on Apple, Samsung, Beats and more ahead of Black Friday 2022. Reviewed/Apple

Fashion Amazon Prime Day deals

Home and furniture Amazon Prime Day deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g3onB_0iJF7Dk600
Stay cozy in your own four walls with these Prime Day deals on home appliances and furniture. Winix/Serwall/Amazon/Reviewed

Kitchen Amazon Prime Day deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38xdK1_0iJF7Dk600
This Keurig K-Elite coffee maker is just one of many great kitchen essentials on sale for Prime Day. Keurig/Amazon/Reviewed

Fitness and lifestyle Amazon Prime Day deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BR6hQ_0iJF7Dk600
Looking for fitness deals? Head to Amazon for early Black Friday price cuts now. Reviewed/Renpho

Toy Amazon Prime Day deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eETOj_0iJF7Dk600
Head to Amazon to shop deals on must-have toys before Black Friday 2022. Reviewed/Funko Pop!/Melissa & Doug

What is the Prime Early Access sale?

The Prime Early Access sale is Amazon's October Prime Day sales event. The first ever Prime Early Access sale is set for Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12 . Similar to Amazon Prime Day held in July, Amazon Prime members can expect Black Friday-level prices on everything from fashion and tech to home essentials and kitchen items. The exclusive two-day sale is available to both new and existing Prime members. Not an Amazon Prime subscriber yet? Don't worry, you can sign up right now.

When is the Prime Early Access sale?

The Prime Early Access sale will be held on Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12 this year.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a massive shopping event for Amazon Prime members . The sale is typically held once a year with doorbuster deals on some of our favorite products—think huge savings on headphones , robot vacuums , air fryers and so much more. This year Amazon is holding a second October Prime Day sale to kick off the holiday shopping season. We saw huge deals during Amazon Prime Day 2022 on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13 , and the upcoming Prime Early Access sale is expected to have many of the same Black Friday-level markdowns.

When was Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day 2022 was held on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13 . The fall iteration of Amazon Prime Day, dubbed the Prime Early Access sale, is set for Tuesday, October, 11 and Wednesday, October 12 .

While some details are still under lock and key, we suspect that Amazon's second Prime Day shopping event will offer the same level of exclusive savings that we saw this summer. With Black Friday deals expected to ramp up in October and November, this exclusive two-day sale is the perfect time to get a head start on your holiday gift shopping. If you're not an Amazon Prime member yet, we even found a few ways for you to sign up for up to 50% off right now .

Do you need to have an Amazon Prime membership to shop for Prime Early Access deals?

Yes. Like Amazon Prime Day, the Prime Early Access sale is exclusive to Prime members —hence the event featuring the best deals for those with a Prime subscription. If you're not a Prime member, you can shop these amazing early Black Friday deals by signing up for an Amazon Prime free trial or a Prime membership today. A standard Amazon Prime membership will run you $14.99 per month, or $139 for a one-year subscription. Meanwhile, students and qualifying government assistance recipients can sign up for Prime for up to 50% off .

Is Prime Day 2022 over?

Amazon's first Prime Day 2022 ended on Wednesday, July 13 , but the October Prime Day sales event is on the horizon. The Prime Early Access sale will be held on Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12 and we're anticipating tons of incredible Black Friday-level discounts. Meanwhile, the mega-retailer is still offering plenty of daily deals to shoppers with and without a Prime membership.

What should I buy during the Amazon Prime Early Access sale?

If you've been waiting for deep discounts on TVs, laptops, countertop appliances or robot vacuums, the early Black Friday markdowns at the October Prime Day sale will offer rare discounts on hundreds of best-selling brands. If you have any big-ticket items on your holiday wish list, the fall deals event may be the perfect time to invest in new gadgets and home essentials. Looking to elevate your at-home entertainment setup? We suggest shopping deals on top-rated smart TVs . Meanwhile, if you want to cook up restaurant-quality dishes at home look to markdowns on customer-favorite air fryers and pressure cookers .

How long is the Amazon Prime Early Access sale?

Similar to Amazon Prime Day, the Prime Early Access sale will be a 48-hour shopping event. Although the deals are only available for two days, the sitewide sale will offer a rare opportunity to score must-have gadgets and home goods for well under the typical retail value . The Prime Day sale may be your best opportunity to save big ahead of Black Friday 2022.

What competing stores offer Amazon Prime Day-level discounts?

Although Amazon Prime Day and the upcoming Amazon Prime Early Access sale are exclusive to Amazon, plenty of other popular retailers typically offer similar sales. Right now, we're already seeing early Black Friday discounts at Walmart , Target , Bed Bath & Beyond , The Home Depot , Wayfair and Best Buy . Be sure to bookmark this page as we'll be updating you with news and announcements on all the best upcoming sales and deals leading up to Amazon's second Prime Day.

