ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan calls Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion evaluation an 'epic fail'

By Tyler Dragon, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

The NFL and NFLPA's investigation into the handling of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion evaluation is ongoing, but current and former head coaches are sounding off on the situation.

Appearing on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown, former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills coach Rex Ryan voiced his frustration with the controversial decision to bring Tagovailoa back into the Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills after his head slammed into the ground and the quarterback got up wobbly before stumbling.

“You got to protect the player from himself. I had a simple philosophy as a coach, I treated everyone of my players like they were my son," Ryan said Sunday. "That’s all you have to do. I could tell you this, would you put your son back in that game when you saw it?

Ryan didn't buy that Tagovailoa had back and ankle injuries in Week 3.

"This is clearly from head trauma. That’s it, a concussion,” he said. “I know what it looks like. We all know what it looks like. My answer is this, no way in hell I put my son back in that game. No way in hell. And you know what, no way in hell I put somebody else’s son back out there either.”

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up to get exclusive content sent to your inbox

OPINION: Tom Brady, AFC West among NFL's seven biggest September disappointments

Despite what looked like a head injury in Week 3, the Dolphins listed Tagovailoa with back and ankle injuries. He was questionable going into Thursday’s Week 4 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Dolphins quarterback played, but suffered a scary head injury in the second quarter. He was placed on a stretcher, carted off the field and transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He was discharged Thursday night and traveled back to Miami with the team.

The Dolphins quarterback is currently in concussion protocol .

Ryan’s comments come on the heels of Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh telling reporters that he “couldn’t believe” what he saw regarding Tagovailoa.

“I couldn’t believe what I saw last night,” Harbaugh said Friday. “I couldn’t believe what I saw last Sunday. It was just something that was astonishing to see.”

Ryan believes everyone involved deserves blame for the handling of Tagovailoa’s medical situation, including Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.

“This is an epic fail. It’s a fail on the coach, too,” Ryan said. “As a coach, you’re the last line of defense. I’m sorry but I’m not letting that guy back out there.”

The NFL and NFLPA announced Saturday that they are going to make modifications to the concussion protocol. The changes are expected to be finalized in the coming days.

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Tyler Dragon on Twitter @TheTylerDragon .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan calls Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion evaluation an 'epic fail'

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Chiefs scored a TD on a very clever trick play that had NFL fans in awe

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are taking it to Tom Brady and the Bucs tonight in Tampa in a rematch of Super Bowl 55 that is being played on the very same field. Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense has been on fire all night long but the coolest (OK, maybe second coolest) TD that they scored came on a play in which Mahomes didn’t touch the ball at all.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday Night's Cris Collinsworth News

Sunday night, the longtime NBC NFL analyst gave fans what they wanted prior to kickoff between the Buccaneers and the Chiefs. Collinsworth hadn't done the slide earlier in the year, but he brought it back tonight. "The slide is officially back!" Dov Kleiman tweeted on Sunday evening. The NFL world...
NFL
Athlon Sports

Coaching Legend Tony Dungy Is Unhappy With The NFL

Coaching legend Tony Dungy is unhappy with the NFL this week.  The NFL's concussion protocol has come under scrutiny since Tua Tagovailoa's terrifying injury. On Sunday night, the League's failed protocol for head injuries manifested itself. Bucs tight end Cameron Brate collided with one of ...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady had a very simple - and accurate! - message for Patrick Mahomes in postgame handshake

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Patrick Mahomes went into Tampa Bay on Sunday night and did just about everything he wanted to do against Tom Brady and the Bucs as his three touchdown passes led the Chiefs to an easy 41-31 win over the team that beat them on the very same field a few years ago in Super Bowl 57.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#Nfl Head Coach#American Football#Nflpa#Espn#The Buffalo Bills#Nfl Newsletter
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady suffers arm injury on strip sack

Tom Brady suffered an arm injury on a strip sack in the second quarter of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. Brady’s Bucs had a 1st-and-10 at their 34 down 21-10 with 5:09 left in the first half after stopping Kansas City on a 4th-and-1. On their first play, Brady was sacked by L’Jarius Sneed and lost the ball.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
People

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have Been Living Apart for 'More Than a Month,' Source Says

"They would like to work things out," a source tells PEOPLE of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been living apart for "more than a month," a source tells PEOPLE. The longtime couple have been away from each other for the last six weeks, as Brady, 45, returns to the NFL and Bündchen, 42, is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," says one insider. A second source...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Decision News

Baker Mayfield will remain the Carolina Panthers starting quarterback - for now, at least. Monday afternoon, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule announced that Mayfield, who was traded from Cleveland to Carolina, will remain the team's starting quarterback. Mayfield and the Panthers are coming off a home loss to the Cardinals....
NFL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

629K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy