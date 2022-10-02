Effective: 2022-10-05 09:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-06 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 1245 AM EDT. Target Area: DeSoto The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. Peace River At Zolfo Springs at SR 17 affecting Hardee County. Peace River At Arcadia at SR 70 affecting DeSoto County. Peace River At Bartow affecting Polk County. Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72 affecting DeSoto County. .Moderate to major river flooding continues in the wake of the heavy rainfall associated with former hurricane Ian. Dry conditions are expected for the next several days which will allow flood waters to gradually recede. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Major flooding is forecast. For the Peace...including Bartow, Zolfo Springs at SR 17, Arcadia at SR 70...Major flooding is forecast. For the Horse Creek...including Arcadia at SR 72...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Peace River At Arcadia at SR 70. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 18.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM EDT Wednesday was 20.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 14.4 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.7 feet on 08/31/1949. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Peace River Arcadia at SR 7 11.0 18.9 Wed 8 am 17.7 16.8 15.8 15.0 14.4

DESOTO COUNTY, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO