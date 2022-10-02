ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns RB Nick Chubb is the Bryant & Stratton Player of the Game against Falcons

By Claire Geary
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=181yQ8_0iJF77Wz00

Every Browns game, in partnership with Bryant & Stratton, we select one Player of the Game. In the Browns'20-23 loss against the Atlanta Falcons, that player is running back Nick Chubb.

Chubb, who leads the NFL for total rushing yards, took it to the house on the left side of the field for a 28-yard rushing touchdown. The points on the board helped the Browns regain the lead in the fourth quarter.

He ended the day with 19 carries for 118 yards, averaging 6.2 yards per carry.

