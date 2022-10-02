Google just launched the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro during its October event. There weren't many surprises, thanks to all the teasers and leaks that have been our constant companions ever since Google I/O in May, and it's almost certain that the new Google phones will become some of the best handsets in the Android world. Now that the event is over, and we went hands-on with the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, I want to love the smaller and more premium phone for its form factor, build quality, and value proposition. However, it's missing one key feature for me: a zoom camera lens.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 HOUR AGO