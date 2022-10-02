Read full article on original website
I want optical zoom on the Google Pixel 7 and I want it now
Google just launched the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro during its October event. There weren't many surprises, thanks to all the teasers and leaks that have been our constant companions ever since Google I/O in May, and it's almost certain that the new Google phones will become some of the best handsets in the Android world. Now that the event is over, and we went hands-on with the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, I want to love the smaller and more premium phone for its form factor, build quality, and value proposition. However, it's missing one key feature for me: a zoom camera lens.
How to get the best astrophotography results with the Google Pixel
It's incredible how much mobile photography has evolved in the last decade on the top Android phones, and with Google's astrophotography mode on the Google Pixel 3 and later, it's easier than ever to capture constellations and even the Milky Way that were once only accessible with expensive gear and hours of editing.
WhatsApp starts blocking screenshots for view once images and videos
In August 2021, WhatsApp took a cue from Snapchat and added the ability to send view once media on its platform. The feature allows users to send photos and videos that can only be seen once—they self-destruct after that. It is a handy option to have, especially when sharing private and sensitive photos. But the Meta-owned company made a major oversight in how it implemented the feature: you could take screenshots of view once media, thereby defeating their entire purpose. A year later, in August 2022, Mark Zuckerberg announced that screenshot blocking was soon coming to WhatsApp for self-destructing media. The feature is now showing up for some beta testers of the app.
Google Pixel Watch was on sale in the UK hours before reveal, now removed
For a few hours, the Google Pixel Watch was available to buy on O2's website in the UK. The listing has since been removed, which suggests it was a mistake, and you weren't able to actually buy the smartwatch yet. The Google Pixel Watch launch is a matter of hours away, though, so we expect you'll be able to pre-order it from a variety of retailers soon.
The Google Pixel 7 will unblur all your old pictures
Google is taking its unique Face Unblur feature from the Pixel 6 series and expanding the canvas — both on where that "unblurring" applies and how many people can use it. While Photo Unblur will be exclusive to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro at the beginning, everyone who uses Google Photos will be able to sharpen their old pictures soon enough.
The latest Samsung One UI 5 beta is losing a useful feature
Samsung has been testing One UI 5 beta on the Galaxy S22 series since early August. The company has been slow in rolling out new beta builds as it looks to fix all the reported bugs and issues. A couple of weeks after dropping the third One UI 5 beta with improved animations and new app icons, the Korean giant has released the fourth beta firmware for the Galaxy S22 lineup. And this time around, it has pulled a key feature from the build: multi-user support.
Google Japan's Gboard bar is the worst keyboard ever
Google used to be well known for its April Fools' jokes. From an almost uninterrupted period spanning 2000 to 2019, the company kept up the tradition of giving us at least one joke announcement every April 1st. It stopped doing so because of the pandemic in 2020, and has yet to bring them back, but that hasn't stopped Google Japan from keeping the spirit alive (even though it's October). This latest "joke," though, might be more the stuff of terrors than something funny.
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro hands-on: Refined elegance
Holding the Google Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro in your hand for the first time is an exercise in déjà vu. If last year's phones marked a total overhaul for Google's hardware philosophy — right down to the chipset powering it — these devices are designed to carry that legacy forward. But with another year of experience under their belt, it seems clear that the Made By Google team wants to convince even the most skeptical of iPhone owners that the Pixel 7 is ready to be your next phone, and honestly, they might be right.
The 5 best Google Pixel 7 features
The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro might not mark a radical design change like the Pixel 6, but that's probably a good thing. The Pixel 6 marked the adoption of a distinct visual style by Google, along with exciting features like the Tensor chip. Acknowledging its strengths, Google has stuck by these choices, making this year's iteration a distinct upgrade from last year's model.
The Pixel Watch might be Google's Apple Watch, but is that what Android needs?
It's hard to believe Google hasn't made a smartwatch until now. Wear OS launched all the way back in 2014 (as Android Wear), and in the intervening eight years, just about every Android device manufacturer you can think of has given it a shot. Samsung, Motorola, LG, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Sony have all released at least one Android-powered smartwatch — not to mention the likes of Fossil and Mobvoi, who seem to offer a new model every few months.
Google's 'premium' design decisions on the Pixel 7 Pro are anything but
After months of leaks and early teases, Google's latest Pixel phones are finally official. My early impressions so far are pretty positive; despite the apparent similarities between generations, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro deliver plenty of refinements over last year's offerings. That said, holding both sizes together makes one thing all too obvious. The design flourishes Google has kept exclusive to the Pixel 7 Pro aren't just pointless — they actually make the smaller phone more appealing.
WhatsApp's new Premium subscription only unlocks two features
The upcoming WhatsApp Premium subscription for WhatsApp Business users is taking shape, and the new beta rollout for the service shows us exactly what you'll get as part of the monthly package. The latest beta build for WhatsApp shows us the new features designed for businesses to better interact with customers. WABetaInfo reports potential subscriptions can open the app's settings on their phone and access the new section titled WhatsApp Premium. On this page, potential customers can join the plan.
15 new Google wallpapers are ready for your Pixel 7 delivery
The big talking point today is the Made By Google event, where we expect to see the full debut of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro alongside the Pixel Watch. If you own a Pixel phone, you'll be happy to learn there are now 15 new wallpapers for you to choose from directly from Google. You'll find them on the Pixel 7 if you're buying one, or you'll also be able to get these on a Pixel 3 or later Google device.
Google pushes Pixel 7 Pro's zoom to the farthest in series history
With new Pixel releases, the one aspect where we normally expect the biggest improvements is when it comes to camera. The original Pixel phones in 2016 had amazing, AI-fueled cameras, and Google has kept that trend going for the last few years. With the new Pixel 7 lineup, it's no different. During its Made by Google event, the company talked about the lineup's increased zoom capabilities, and it's sure looking enticing.
Google can't stop showing off Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch, debuts new design video
We’ve known the design of the Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch since May this year, and while we haven’t yet seen the devices properly revealed by the company, another clip on its YouTube channel gives us a clearer picture of the design for each product. There’s not much to learn from the video, as we’ve seen these three devices from all angles before, but it gives you one of the clearest glimpses of the handsets and smartwatch.
On the Pixel 7, Google Assistant's Tensor superpowers are more delightful (and helpful) than ever
Google's new hardware may be the star of today's event, but as the company has demonstrated time and time again, it's Google software and services that really make using its devices the premium experience it is. With the arrival of the Pixel 7 series and Pixel Watch, Google's sharing a few enhancements to Assistant that really build off the fantastic Tensor-powered on-device interactions we first got to know with the Pixel 6.
Google Pixel Watch will get fall detection, but not until next year
You’ve likely heard about the Google Pixel Watch since it was first teased in early 2022. The smartwatch is finally official - we’ve heard everything about the brand new Wear OS 3 smartwatch confirmed on stage alongside the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. If you preorder one, you should get it on October 13. One feature revealed during the Pixel Watch launch was that it would get fall detection, but Google has confirmed that it won’t be available at launch.
Google's new wired Nest Doorbell is here a whole year after being teased
Google's Pixel 7 event is just around the corner, but it looks like the company doesn’t want to announce all of its products under one roof. Two days before the big launch, Google has released its latest contender for the best smart doorbell crown, and this time around, its new Nest Doorbell is a fully wired solution. There is no fiddling with batteries required, quite in contrast to the Nest Doorbell (battery).
Google teases Pixel Tablet once again, reveals magnetic speaker dock
Google's history with tablets is outright embarrassing at this point, having given up on them several times, only to come crawling back time and again. Well, despite this very public history that has turned many fans off when it comes to Google and tablets, the company announced at Google I/O this past May that it has a Tensor-based tablet in the works, supposedly coming in 2023. Well, thanks to today's Pixel Event for the Google Pixel 7 & 7 Pro, Google has teased its Pixel Tablet once again, this time revealing a magnetic dock that can keep the device charged 24/7, ideally operating as a smart home display as well as a portable tablet.
Xiaomi's Smart Band 7 Pro fitness tracker is going global
Xiaomi is not a big name in the smartwatch market, but it has managed to carve a name for itself in the fitness trackers segment with its excellent Mi Band series. They are feature-rich, extremely affordable compared to the competition, and are among the best fitness trackers you can buy. In May 2022, the company announced the Mi Band 7 and followed it up with a Pro model in July, featuring a bigger display and a more premium build quality. Three months after its Chinese debut, the band is making its way to Europe, albeit under a different name: the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro.
