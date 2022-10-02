Read full article on original website
Related
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Life of Adam Merriman celebrated in Vail
The legendary life of Adam Merriman was celebrated at the Colorado Snowsports Museum on Saturday, Oct. 1, with hundreds in attendance. Merriman, 50, was a snowboarding pioneer in Colorado, but is better remembered in his later years as a devoted husband and father to his wife Jamie and 11-year-old son, Aaron. He died following an electric skateboard accident Sept. 13.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Partners in Routt County invites community to celebrate 25 years in Steamboat Springs
Partners in Routt County is celebrating 25 years, and the nonprofit is inviting the community to gather Oct. 15 at the Steamboat Grand to celebrate a long list of accomplishments. Since 1996, the group has grown from just a few mentor-mentee matches to more than 60. Lindsey Kohler, executive director...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: City of Steamboat, Steamboat Winter Sports Club stepped up for high school mountain bike races
The city of Steamboat Springs and the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club rolled out a green carpet at the base of Howelsen Hill for 768 student-athletes from 37 teams for the Colorado League High School Mountain Bike Race Weekend on Sept. 24-25. Also, a huge thanks to Blair Seymour and Paul Majors of the Steamboat Winter Sports Club for all their work prior to and during the event. We are very grateful to city staff, Parks and Recreation and the Steamboat Chamber for their support of this festive fall weekend since 2017.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Column: Vote yes for measure 1A to conserve Routt County’s water, wildlife, working ranches
All of us here in the Yampa Valley are bound together by a love for this rich landscape and the communities that reside here. Whether you were born here, moved here 30 years ago or are new to town, it’s the expansive wilderness and open space, recreational opportunities and deeply intact communities that draw us in. This valley is special to us all and therefore ours to steward with great responsibility.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Public invited to learn results of Community Health Needs Assessment
Community members are invited to attend either in-person or tune in virtually for a presentation on Oct. 13 on the results of the recently completed 2021-22 Community Health Needs Assessment for the Yampa Valley. The assessment is used by medical, community and nonprofit groups in the Yampa Valley to identify...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Yampa Valley agencies work to reach non-English speakers about importance of mammograms
Nonprofit agencies and health care providers in the Yampa Valley are trying to help non-English speaking women receive mammograms in a seamless fashion. As a new person moving to Northwest Colorado, housing, jobs, child care, family and transportation often top the priority list for women, above their own health needs and wellness screenings.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Meghan Lukens rises above politics with character and integrity
Meghan Lukens is an upstanding, thoughtful and intelligent young woman. She is the kind of person everyone in Routt, Moffat, Rio Blanco and Eagle counties will be proud to call their state representative. If I may paraphrase the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., our country would be much better...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Botanic Park gate construction to cause Core Trail closures, detours starting this week
Residents should expect closures and detours along the Yampa River Core Trail as construction at the Yampa River Botanic Park shifts from the north side of the property near Emerald Park to the west side along the core trail beginning Wednesday, Oct. 5. According to a news release, the botanic...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Candidate column: Sonja Macys for Routt County commissioner
Routt County has been discovered. The decisions we make now will determine our quality of life for decades to come. As your Routt County commissioner, I will advance the priorities shared by all Routt County residents. My vision, experience and relationships are aligned with the current and future needs of our county. I am ready to hit the ground running.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Household hazardous waste collection protects local environment, waterways
During the annual Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off collection event last fall, Routt County Environmental Health collected 2,300 pounds of hazardous waste and 3,300 pounds of paint. And that was on a bad weather day that hampered turnout. So, this year’s collection event from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 8,...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Community Agriculture Alliance: Career and Technical Education continues as RISE grant sunsets
As the sun sets on the Yampa Valley RISE grant, the Hayden and Soroco Agriculture programs look to the future with continued excitement for their programs. Both districts saw 50-56% participation this past school year, and as students settle into the new year, both districts see increases in participation. Hayden,...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Bird flu cases again on the rise in Colorado, with new cases in Mesa, Weld counties
Cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza — a disease that can wipe out an entire flock of birds in just three days — are once again on the rise in Colorado. The National Veterinary Service Laboratory confirmed new cases of the bird flu at the end of September, including at an egg laying facility in Weld County with more than 1.1 million chickens.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat social worker coordinates integrated services to help patients through cancer
Many patients going through the toughest parts of breast cancer diagnosis, treatment and recovery may be so overwhelmed physically and emotionally that they do not know what they need to feel better. That’s where assistance from someone such as Katie Keller, a licensed clinical social worker at UCHealth Jan Bishop...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Thoughtful Parenting: Advocating for your child at school
Taking on the role of an advocate for your child can be a daunting task. This job includes asking questions, bringing up concerns, and seeking help. As a parent, you are a strong voice for your child. You know your children better than anyone, including their strengths, challenges, interests, and needs. Your input ensures that they are given the appropriate support to meet their potential and thrive.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat volleyball dominates the weekend
With key wins over Palisade on Friday, Sept. 30, and Moffat County on Saturday, Oct. 1, Steamboat Springs volleyball has won four of its last five and holds a 10-5 record. Despite non-league dominance, the Sailors are just 2-4 in league play with four league matches remaining on the schedule. They have a chance to earn a third league win on the road in a match against Glenwood Springs on Thursday, Oct. 6.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Coroner IDs Washington man who died in Saturday’s crash on I-70
The 55-year-old Washington man who died Saturday in a collision on Interstate 70 between Exit 205 and the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels has been identified. Summit County Coroner Regan Wood said Dmytro Pronin, of Renton, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred around noon on Oct. 1 at mile marker 221.
Comments / 0