Worcester's Italian Heritage Parade returns this Sunday
WORCESTER, Mass. - For 25 years, Worcester hosted an annual Columbus Day parade, with the last one held in 2018. This year, the parade returns and has been reimagined under the direction of a new committee and leadership. The Italian Heritage Parade will take place on Sunday with over fifty...
Holden crew works to restore power in Florida following Hurricane Ian
A Holden Municipal Light Department crew is heading back to central Massachusetts from Florida. A pair of team members left last week to help hurricane relief efforts in the Jacksonville area. Once worked wrapped up there, they were assigned to the south of Tampa where they restored power to areas where trees fell on wires and wind snapped telephone poles.
Worcester Food Hub opening marketplace in Glass Tower building on Main Street
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Regional Food Hub is opening a marketplace on the first floor of the Glass Tower building at 446 Main Street. The new marketplace will offer dining options from a rotating group of the Food Hub's entrepreneurs. Director Shon Rainford said it will be like a...
Holy Cross, Polar Park preparing for 2nd EBW Classic football game Saturday
WORCESTER, Mass. - Polar Park is trading in its foul poles for goal posts this weekend as the home of the Worcester Red Sox welcomes college football back. "It's a great way to see Polar Park, if you haven't seen it," WooSox Chairman and Principal Owner Larry Lucchino said. "Or, if you've only seen it in one dimension, that is the baseball dimension."
