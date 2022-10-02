Read full article on original website
Related
northcountrynow.com
Helping out at Potsdam cemetery
Volunteers from Clarkson University’s Delta Upsilon fraternity recently straightened up a group of Bayside Cemetery’s oldest headstones in Potsdam. Left to right: Teddy Koven, David Vicaro, and Stew Cedillo. Read more here. Photo submitted by Michael P. Griffin.
northcountrynow.com
Barn quilt bee in Massena
Eight local women made barn quilts with artist Ruth McWilliams and shared their stories about the inspiration for their barn quilts during a recent two-week workshop. The Creative Aging workshop brought together the Traditional Arts in Upstate New York (TAUNY) and the Massena Public Library, where it was hosted. It was funded by the NYS Council on the Arts, Here, from left, are Cindy Barnes, Ann Norton and Marie Kirwan. Photo courtesy of Ruth McWilliams.
northcountrynow.com
Volunteers still on board
Long-time volunteers Pete Popiel and Jo Richards assist at the grand opening of Best Friends Thrift Shop’s new location, 6616 Rt. 56, Potsdam, on Sept. 30-Oct. 1. Proceeds of the thrift store go to the Potsdam Humane Society. Previously located at 8 Raymond St., the store is now in their ninth year of business. NCNow photo.
northcountrynow.com
Conservative BBQ in Waddington
116th Assembly candidate Susan Duffy held a rally barbecue fundraiser Saturday at Tiernan’s Pavilion. Bill Tiernan and St. Lawrence County Conservative Party Chairman Hank Ford sponsored the event. There was music orchestrated by DJ Denny Barr. Barr also submitted the above photo of Susan Duffy with Lisa Criscitello. Photo submitted by Two Guys and a Camera.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wwnytv.com
Vacant Watertown building could become homeless warming center
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The owner of a Watertown building is willing to work with a local group to help the homeless find a warm place to stay this winter. “I came out this morning. I seen somebody laying on the ground. I hear, ‘It’s cold, there’s nothing here.’ It’s all windy, it’s not protected,” said Mel, a homeless woman who didn’t want us to use her last name.
wwnytv.com
Watertown apartment complex residents upset with pending CitiBus changes
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Some residents at a Watertown apartment complex are up in arms after CitiBus plans to change its pickup location at their complex. CitiBus announced last month it will no longer be entering the lots of apartment buildings starting next Monday. Residents at LeRay Street Apartments say the change will affect their community in many ways.
northcountrynow.com
Petting zoo at Norfolk Fall Festival
Emory Gang, of Norfolk, feeds a llama in the petting zoo held outside the Norfolk Arena Oct. 1. The four-day Norfolk Fall Festival also included carnival and horse rides, a parade, fireworks, belly dancer and corn hole tournament. For more photos and story, click here. NCNow photo.
townofclayton.com
Town Clerk’s Office Closure
Saturday, October 8 thru Monday, October 10 for Columbus Day. appointment for a marriage license.
RELATED PEOPLE
northcountrynow.com
Afternoon pony ride in Norfolk
Alice enjoys a pony ride Saturday afternoon at the Norfolk Fall Festival. A festival worker walks along with Alice to keep her safe. Photo submitted by Jenny Virnig.
informnny.com
‘One Chip Challenge’ causes concern in North Country schools
PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new social media challenge has hit the North Country. This is called the “One Chip Challenge,” according to a letter sent out by the Indian River Central School District. The district’s health services department said the challenge involves students trying to eat...
northcountrynow.com
Pumpkin painters in Madrid
Children enjoy painting pumpkins during the Kids Pumpkin Patch Party Sat., Oct. 1, at the St. Lawrence Power and Equipment Museum. Other activities included a kiddie corn maze, wagon rides and games. Photo submitted by Two Guys and a Camera.
northcountrynow.com
Making waves in Hannawa Falls
Nick Leuthauser waterskis on Hannawa Flow Sept. 29 with the water’s spray, autumn colors and sunset behind him. He usually skis through November, wearing a dry suit as it gets colder. Leuthauser competes in several waterskiing NYS tournaments each year. Photo submitted by Jeanne Leuthauser.
IN THIS ARTICLE
flackbroadcasting.com
State Police: Lewis County man is accused of impaired driving
MARTINSBURG- A Lewis County man is accused of impaired driving, authorities say. Brandon M. Ladue, 34, of Copenhagen, NY was arrested on September 23 by the New York State Police (Alexandria Bay). He is officially charged with one count of operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs. Troopers say...
northcountrynow.com
Misty morning in Madrid
Steam fog forms on the Grasse River at the Madrid Dam and boat launch as the sun rises Monday morning, Oct. 3, following a cold frost overnight. Photo submitted by Anna Campbell.
wwnytv.com
4 charged following Watertown drug raid
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Four Watertown residents face drug possession charges after the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a Watertown home last week. Police say the search at 930 Academy Street on Friday turned up 12 grams of a substance suspected to be crack cocaine,...
informnny.com
Canton man arrested on strangulation charges
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Canton man was arrested on charges related to an alleged physical domestic dispute, according to a press release from New York State Police. Quinton Lancto, 32, was allegedly involved in an argument with an individual in the town of Canton on October 1, in which he accused of placing his hands around the person’s neck, preventing them from being able to breathe, according to an initial investigation by police.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wwnytv.com
3 Massena residents accused of possessing, selling drugs
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The Massena Police Department recently arrested three village residents on felony drug charges. According to the department’s Facebook page, the following people were arrested:. - 52-year-old Gerald Dissottle Sr. - 42-year-old Paul Smith Jr. - 57-year-old Julia Larock. It’s unclear if the arrests are...
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country resident arrested for felony rape in LeRay, State Police say
LERAY- A North Country resident is accused of felony rape, investigators say. Viniciuc Cafer, 32, of Fort Drum, NY was arrested by the New York State Police in Lowville shortly after 7:00 a.m. Monday. Cafer is officially charged with one felony count of rape in the third-degree (w/out consent). According...
wwnytv.com
Man accused of driving drunk with children in vehicle
TOWN OF POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County man is accused of driving drunk with children in the vehicle. State police said they found Joey Griffin of Russell unconscious in the driver’s seat of his vehicle late Tuesday morning at the Potsdam Walmart. Two children were in the vehicle, troopers said.
wwnytv.com
Troopers: Man fires rifle near victim
MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg man was allegedly intoxicated when he fired a rifle during a domestic incident in the town of Morristown Sunday. Troopers say 58-year-old Michael Farrell grabbed a rifle during an argument at a Gilmour Road home around 8:30 p.m. and fired off rounds near the victim.
Comments / 0