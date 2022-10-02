ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogdensburg, NY

Helping out at Potsdam cemetery

Volunteers from Clarkson University’s Delta Upsilon fraternity recently straightened up a group of Bayside Cemetery’s oldest headstones in Potsdam. Left to right: Teddy Koven, David Vicaro, and Stew Cedillo. Read more here. Photo submitted by Michael P. Griffin.
POTSDAM, NY
Barn quilt bee in Massena

Eight local women made barn quilts with artist Ruth McWilliams and shared their stories about the inspiration for their barn quilts during a recent two-week workshop. The Creative Aging workshop brought together the Traditional Arts in Upstate New York (TAUNY) and the Massena Public Library, where it was hosted. It was funded by the NYS Council on the Arts, Here, from left, are Cindy Barnes, Ann Norton and Marie Kirwan. Photo courtesy of Ruth McWilliams.
MASSENA, NY
Volunteers still on board

Long-time volunteers Pete Popiel and Jo Richards assist at the grand opening of Best Friends Thrift Shop’s new location, 6616 Rt. 56, Potsdam, on Sept. 30-Oct. 1. Proceeds of the thrift store go to the Potsdam Humane Society. Previously located at 8 Raymond St., the store is now in their ninth year of business. NCNow photo.
POTSDAM, NY
Conservative BBQ in Waddington

116th Assembly candidate Susan Duffy held a rally barbecue fundraiser Saturday at Tiernan’s Pavilion. Bill Tiernan and St. Lawrence County Conservative Party Chairman Hank Ford sponsored the event. There was music orchestrated by DJ Denny Barr. Barr also submitted the above photo of Susan Duffy with Lisa Criscitello. Photo submitted by Two Guys and a Camera.
WADDINGTON, NY
Vacant Watertown building could become homeless warming center

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The owner of a Watertown building is willing to work with a local group to help the homeless find a warm place to stay this winter. “I came out this morning. I seen somebody laying on the ground. I hear, ‘It’s cold, there’s nothing here.’ It’s all windy, it’s not protected,” said Mel, a homeless woman who didn’t want us to use her last name.
WATERTOWN, NY
Watertown apartment complex residents upset with pending CitiBus changes

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Some residents at a Watertown apartment complex are up in arms after CitiBus plans to change its pickup location at their complex. CitiBus announced last month it will no longer be entering the lots of apartment buildings starting next Monday. Residents at LeRay Street Apartments say the change will affect their community in many ways.
WATERTOWN, NY
Petting zoo at Norfolk Fall Festival

Emory Gang, of Norfolk, feeds a llama in the petting zoo held outside the Norfolk Arena Oct. 1. The four-day Norfolk Fall Festival also included carnival and horse rides, a parade, fireworks, belly dancer and corn hole tournament. For more photos and story, click here. NCNow photo.
NORFOLK, NY
Afternoon pony ride in Norfolk

Alice enjoys a pony ride Saturday afternoon at the Norfolk Fall Festival. A festival worker walks along with Alice to keep her safe. Photo submitted by Jenny Virnig.
NORFOLK, NY
‘One Chip Challenge’ causes concern in North Country schools

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new social media challenge has hit the North Country. This is called the “One Chip Challenge,” according to a letter sent out by the Indian River Central School District. The district’s health services department said the challenge involves students trying to eat...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Pumpkin painters in Madrid

Children enjoy painting pumpkins during the Kids Pumpkin Patch Party Sat., Oct. 1, at the St. Lawrence Power and Equipment Museum. Other activities included a kiddie corn maze, wagon rides and games. Photo submitted by Two Guys and a Camera.
MADRID, NY
Making waves in Hannawa Falls

Nick Leuthauser waterskis on Hannawa Flow Sept. 29 with the water’s spray, autumn colors and sunset behind him. He usually skis through November, wearing a dry suit as it gets colder. Leuthauser competes in several waterskiing NYS tournaments each year. Photo submitted by Jeanne Leuthauser.
HANNAWA FALLS, NY
State Police: Lewis County man is accused of impaired driving

MARTINSBURG- A Lewis County man is accused of impaired driving, authorities say. Brandon M. Ladue, 34, of Copenhagen, NY was arrested on September 23 by the New York State Police (Alexandria Bay). He is officially charged with one count of operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs. Troopers say...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
Misty morning in Madrid

Steam fog forms on the Grasse River at the Madrid Dam and boat launch as the sun rises Monday morning, Oct. 3, following a cold frost overnight. Photo submitted by Anna Campbell.
MADRID, NY
4 charged following Watertown drug raid

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Four Watertown residents face drug possession charges after the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a Watertown home last week. Police say the search at 930 Academy Street on Friday turned up 12 grams of a substance suspected to be crack cocaine,...
WATERTOWN, NY
Canton man arrested on strangulation charges

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Canton man was arrested on charges related to an alleged physical domestic dispute, according to a press release from New York State Police. Quinton Lancto, 32, was allegedly involved in an argument with an individual in the town of Canton on October 1, in which he accused of placing his hands around the person’s neck, preventing them from being able to breathe, according to an initial investigation by police.
CANTON, NY
3 Massena residents accused of possessing, selling drugs

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The Massena Police Department recently arrested three village residents on felony drug charges. According to the department’s Facebook page, the following people were arrested:. - 52-year-old Gerald Dissottle Sr. - 42-year-old Paul Smith Jr. - 57-year-old Julia Larock. It’s unclear if the arrests are...
MASSENA, NY
North Country resident arrested for felony rape in LeRay, State Police say

LERAY- A North Country resident is accused of felony rape, investigators say. Viniciuc Cafer, 32, of Fort Drum, NY was arrested by the New York State Police in Lowville shortly after 7:00 a.m. Monday. Cafer is officially charged with one felony count of rape in the third-degree (w/out consent). According...
FORT DRUM, NY
Man accused of driving drunk with children in vehicle

TOWN OF POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County man is accused of driving drunk with children in the vehicle. State police said they found Joey Griffin of Russell unconscious in the driver’s seat of his vehicle late Tuesday morning at the Potsdam Walmart. Two children were in the vehicle, troopers said.
POTSDAM, NY
Troopers: Man fires rifle near victim

MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg man was allegedly intoxicated when he fired a rifle during a domestic incident in the town of Morristown Sunday. Troopers say 58-year-old Michael Farrell grabbed a rifle during an argument at a Gilmour Road home around 8:30 p.m. and fired off rounds near the victim.
MORRISTOWN, NY

