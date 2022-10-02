Cowboys defeat Commanders 25-10

The Washington Commanders fell to 1-3 on the season after a 25-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. It’s Washington’s third consecutive loss.

Penalties, defensive breakdowns, offensive line issues, quarterback play and coaching miscues can all be blamed for Washington’s latest loss. The Commanders were called for 11 penalties for 136 yards in the loss, and quarterback Carson Wentz was sacked only two times but pressured throughout the game.

Meanwhile, Dallas backup quarterback Cooper Rush completed 15 of 27 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns. Washington intercepted Rush twice; however, both turnovers were wiped away due to a defensive penalty on the play.

Wentz completed 25 of 42 passes for just 170 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Offensive coordinator Scott Turner kept everything short in an attempt to slow down the Cowboys’ pass rush. The Commanders rushed for 101 yards in the first half, but after halftime, Dallas adjusted, and Washington’s offensive was never the same.

The Commanders rushed for 142 yards on the day, with just 41 coming after halftime. As a team, Washington actually outgained Dallas, 297-279, with the Cowboys being aided by multiple big penalties, including two defensive pass interference penalties on Washington cornerback William Jackson III.

The Commanders return home next week with a game against the Tennessee Titans.