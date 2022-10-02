ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cowboys defeat Commanders 25-10

By Bryan Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HnwPN_0iJF64v100

The Washington Commanders fell to 1-3 on the season after a 25-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. It’s Washington’s third consecutive loss.

Penalties, defensive breakdowns, offensive line issues, quarterback play and coaching miscues can all be blamed for Washington’s latest loss. The Commanders were called for 11 penalties for 136 yards in the loss, and quarterback Carson Wentz was sacked only two times but pressured throughout the game.

Meanwhile, Dallas backup quarterback Cooper Rush completed 15 of 27 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns. Washington intercepted Rush twice; however, both turnovers were wiped away due to a defensive penalty on the play.

Wentz completed 25 of 42 passes for just 170 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Offensive coordinator Scott Turner kept everything short in an attempt to slow down the Cowboys’ pass rush. The Commanders rushed for 101 yards in the first half, but after halftime, Dallas adjusted, and Washington’s offensive was never the same.

The Commanders rushed for 142 yards on the day, with just 41 coming after halftime. As a team, Washington actually outgained Dallas, 297-279, with the Cowboys being aided by multiple big penalties, including two defensive pass interference penalties on Washington cornerback William Jackson III.

The Commanders return home next week with a game against the Tennessee Titans.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin Unhappy News

Michael Irvin isn't happy on Monday morning. The ESPN "First Take" analyst is not happy with the narrative surrounding Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel following Tua Tagovailoa's injury. Irvin believes unfair blame is being placed on the Dolphins first-year head coach. "The realest thing said by anyone on ESPN or...
NFL
atozsports.com

Cowboys pulled off feat they hadn’t in almost 50 years

Something is different about this Dallas Cowboys football team and you might’ve noticed it after four games of the regular season. And no, it’s not that they’re winning, exactly. It’s not that they’ve been able to go on a three-win streak with a backup quarterback.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Football
Washington, DC
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Washington, DC
Football
City
Washington, TX
Local
Texas Football
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady had a very simple - and accurate! - message for Patrick Mahomes in postgame handshake

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Patrick Mahomes went into Tampa Bay on Sunday night and did just about everything he wanted to do against Tom Brady and the Bucs as his three touchdown passes led the Chiefs to an easy 41-31 win over the team that beat them on the very same field a few years ago in Super Bowl 57.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY says ‘this coach’ would be a home run hire for Nebraska

Five Power Five head football coaching jobs are currently open in College Football. Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY recently ranked each position and then listed who he believes would be the ‘Home Run Hire’ for each school. The programs in question are Wisconsin, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Arizona State, and of course, the Nebraska Cornhuskers. As for Myerberg’s ‘Home Run Hire’ for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, I don’t believe there is one. You can’t judge a hire before the coach has even taken the field. Scott Frost was considered a ‘Home Run,’ while Sam Pittman of Arkansas was criticized heavily at the time...
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Power Rankings entering Week 5

Cha-cha-cha-changes (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports) Another week, another series of exciting and surprising NFL results. The Power Rankings carousel shuffle is never ending, with more movement as we now head toward Week 5...32. Houston Texans (0-3-1, lost to Los Angeles Chargers) (Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports) There will be those who would like to believe the Texans showed a lot by rallying against the Chargers. Don't be fooled; they are winless after four games and that Los Angeles team was depleted. Houston has a problem— actually many problems. Next: at Jacksonville Jaguars31. Washington Commanders (1-3, lost to Dallas Cowboys) (Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports) This...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns waive former Georgia Bulldog safety

The Cleveland Browns have waived former Georgia Bulldogs star safety Richard LeCounte. Cleveland selected LeCounte with a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft. LeCounte appeared in nine games for the Browns in 2021 and recorded three total tackles. The former University of Georgia standout was a playmaker in college. LeCounte finished his UGA career with 176 total tackles, eight interceptions, and four forced fumbles.
CLEVELAND, OH
atozsports.com

Cowboys’ unexpected skill position player is in elite company

One of the biggest bets the Dallas Cowboys’ front office made heading into the season was trusting Noah Brown to step up as a starting wide receiver. The sixth-year receiver was expected by many to be on the roster bubble, a conversation that’s surrounded him offseason after offseason. But there’s a reason why the seventh-round draft pick has stuck around the NFL this long.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Commanders#The Dallas Cowboys#Titans#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bucs WR Cole Beasley retires

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Cole Beasley has decided to retire, his agent told NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo. Beasley was signed to the Bucs’ practice squad earlier this season as the team dealt with multiple injuries and absences at wide receiver, and was promoted to the active roster for each of Tampa Bay’s last two games.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PODCAST: Cardinals-Panthers review, Cardinals-Eagles preview

The Arizona Cardinals beat the Carolina Panthers 26-16 Sunday afternoon. They have a huge game at home against the 4-0 Philadelphia Eagles. In the latest podcast episode, Revenge of the Birds’ Seth Cox and I give our takeaways from the offense and the defense, react to the way the game went, discuss J.J. Watt’s situation, go over the injuries and roster moves that have happened and could happen and give our preview and predictions for their game against the Eagles.
NFL
Popculture

Super Bowl Champion Linebacker Says His 'Playing Days Are Over'

A former NFL linebacker who won a Super Bowl has unofficially announced his retirement. Clay Matthews, who spent 11 seasons with the Green Bay Packers recently told Packers Wire that he's done playing football. The last time Matthews played was in 2019 when he was a member of the Los Angeles Rams.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

158K+
Followers
209K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy