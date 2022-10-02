New entrants are often distracted and seduced by green figures and attractive charts in the increasingly volatile crypto industry. A new coin is doing 10X; should I risk my savings with it? My friend at FTX likes Decentraland; should I flock with them? New traders are expected to keep up with the speed, technical stack, and fluidity of crypto trading and investment. That necessitated the demand for tooling to replicate what's already working- a winning strategy used by professional investors. Billium seeks a similar goal - a new cryptocurrency trading platform connecting beginners with professional traders, allowing them to replicate the records, statistics, and strategies of their trading in real time.

COMMODITIES & FUTURE ・ 7 HOURS AGO