APA Analyst Trims Price Target By 6% Given The Strip's Pullback
Raymond James analyst John Freeman reiterated a Strong Buy rating on the shares of APA Corp APA and lowered the price target to $70 from $75. The move comes after the company provided Q3 supplemental information. The analyst said at first glance, 3Q production screened mixed, with U.S. outperformance offset...
Terra CEO Do Kwon Denies Reports Of Frozen Bitcoin
The beleaguered TerraForm Labs CEO Kwon Do-hyung, also known as Do Kwon, denied reports on Wednesday that South Korean prosecutors have frozen Bitcoin BTC/USD assets worth 56.2 billion won ($39.6 million) of Terra Luna Foundation. South Korea's News1 reported that on Sept. 27 the Joint Financial Securities Crime Investigation Team...
Absorbing the Complexities in Crypto through Copy Trading: An Interview with Billium's Founder
New entrants are often distracted and seduced by green figures and attractive charts in the increasingly volatile crypto industry. A new coin is doing 10X; should I risk my savings with it? My friend at FTX likes Decentraland; should I flock with them? New traders are expected to keep up with the speed, technical stack, and fluidity of crypto trading and investment. That necessitated the demand for tooling to replicate what's already working- a winning strategy used by professional investors. Billium seeks a similar goal - a new cryptocurrency trading platform connecting beginners with professional traders, allowing them to replicate the records, statistics, and strategies of their trading in real time.
Cardano Vs. XRP: 6 In 10 Choose This One For A $1,000 Investment Right Now
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: If you had $1,000 to invest,...
Why Ra Medical Systems Stock Is Surging Today
Ra Medical Systems Inc RMED shares are trading higher Tuesday after Catheter Precision announced the filing of a new U.S. patent application for its VIVO technology. Ra Medical entered into a definitive merger agreement with privately held Catheter Precision in early September. VIVO, the company's lead product, is a non-invasive...
Oil And Gas Stocks Are Soaring Monday: Here's Why
Monday was a great day for stocks overall, but one sector absolutely dominated the day: energy. In fact, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE was up more than 6% on the day, nearly double the returns of any other sector. Why Are Oil And Gas Stocks Soaring? OPEC+, the...
Why Exxon Mobil Stock Is Shooting Higher
Exxon Mobil Corp XOM shares are trading higher by 3.48% to $90.35 during Monday's pre-market session. Shares of several oil stocks are trading higher amid an increase in the price of oil as OPEC+ is rumored to be considering a ~1M barrel per day oil production cut. What Happened?. Bloomberg...
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Jumps 250 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 250 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.90% to 28,983.55 while the NASDAQ rose 0.33% to 10,611.02. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.79% to 3,614.08. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
US Stock Futures Down Following Tuesday's Surge; ADP, Services Data In Focus
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Wednesday after recording sharp gains in the previous session. The Dow Jones jumped by more than 800 points, while the Nasdaq Composite surged around 360 points on Tuesday. The S&P 500 also notched its biggest two-session surge since March 2020.
Moderna Says No To China's Request To Handover COVID-19 Vaccine Technology: Report
Moderna Inc MRNA refused to hand over to China the core intellectual property related to the development of its famed COVID-19 vaccine. Earlier this month, Moderna's CEO Stephane Bancel said the company has talked with the Chinese government about supplying COVID-19 vaccines. Moderna refused to transfer the technology for its...
Federal Prohibition Of Marijuana Makes Trading Cannabis Stocks Challenging
One of the biggest obstacles facing the cannabis industry is lack of access to banking and other financial institutions — a challenge that doesn’t appear to be disappearing any time soon. The U.S. Senate for the sixth time tossed out the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act,...
China Cashes In: Energy Companies Reroute US LNG Tankers For Profit
Since late August, China's strict zero-covid policy led to a full or partial lockdown of more than 70 cities. As a result, the demand for energy has fallen. What Happened: Shenzhen, one of the world's busiest container port cities, continues to experience lockdowns. This has caused the production and manufacturing...
ZoomInfo Analyst Discusses Multiple Growth Vectors, Strong Operating Structure
Morgan Stanley analyst Elizabeth Porter affirmed ZoomInfo Technologies Inc ZI with an Overweight rating and a price target of $66. Porter's deep dive analysis increases confidence that ZoomInfo can durably grow revenue 30%+ over the next three years while also generating 40%+ operating margins, resulting in one of the most efficient unit economics in the SaaS peer group.
5 Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector
A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
Looking Into ZIM Integrated Shipping's Recent Short Interest
ZIM Integrated Shipping's ZIM short percent of float has risen 7.1% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 10.58 million shares sold short, which is 12.07% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
CLS Global Aims To Constantly Create Groundbreaking New Products To Meet The Market Needs
CLS Global was formed as a consulting company to satisfy the constantly developing cryptocurrency community's needs. Both market-making and marketing for cryptocurrencies are handled effectively by the company. Notably, CLS Global's services help projects reach their full potential and achieve short- and long-term success. The company's previous products include DEX...
Why General Motors Stock Popped On Monday
General Motors Co GM shares traded higher Monday after the company highlighted strong sales results from the third quarter. GM said it sold 555,580 vehicles in the United States in the third quarter, up 24% year-over-year. The company said the jump in sales was due to strong customer demand and improved availability.
Do You Believe Bitcoin Is Heading Below $15K, Ethereum Below $1K And Dogecoin Below 5 Cents By The End Of October?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following questions to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. Do you think Bitcoin BTC/USD is...
MJ Holdings To Unveil First Cannabis Crypto 'Fractional Farming Token' At Las Vegas' Web3Expo
On October 5, MJ Holdings Inc. MJNE, a publicly traded cannabis company, announced it will be presenting “the details of MJ Holdings’ groundbreaking Digital Asset Tokenization Project" during the Web3X Expo, at The Wynn in Las Vegas. The company's new project seeks to position MJ Holdings as “the...
Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Limoneira Before The Dividend Payout
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Limoneira LMNR. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 7.5 cents per share. On Thursday, Limoneira will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 7.5 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
