Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith made quite the impression in his preseason debut Sunday night. The No. 3 pick in the 2022 draft led all players—along with fellow rookie Tari Eason—with 21 points in Houston's 134-96 victory over the Spurs, adding eight rebounds. Smith made his greatest impact on the offensive end, where he flashed his sweet shooting stroke. The Auburn product drained five threes against San Antonio, including a smooth pull-up triple in transition early in the second half. You won’t see many 6-foot-10 players hit such a shot with ease, let alone those entering their first professional season.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO