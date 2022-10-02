ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Chronicle

Kenny Pickett's 1st start is final step of an unlikely rise

PITTSBURGH (AP) — There was something about Kenny Pickett. There was something about the way the then-undersized kid from the Jersey Shore carried himself. A swagger that didn't bleed into overconfidence. A relentlessness difficult to measure but impossible to miss. Tim Salem could see what other college recruiters more...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Houston Chronicle

Daniel Jones practices as Giants prepare for the Packers

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Quarterback Daniel Jones' sprained left ankle has improved and he practiced on a limited basis Wednesday as the New York Giants started preparations for a game in London against the Green Bay Packers this weekend. Coach Brian Daboll seemed encouraged his quarterback was responding...
NFL
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Eagles visit brings back 75-year-old Cardinals memories of Violet Bidwill, last NFL title

Michael Bidwill never knew his grandmother. But as the historian of his family's generational ownership of the Cardinals franchise, and the current owner of the team, he knows a great deal about Violet Bidwill.  His father Bill, the late owner of the Cardinals, told Michael a story of when Violet was watching one of Bill's football games.  ...
NFL
Houston Chronicle

Houston's Jabari Smith flashes smooth shooting stroke in preseason debut

Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith made quite the impression in his preseason debut Sunday night. The No. 3 pick in the 2022 draft led all players—along with fellow rookie Tari Eason—with 21 points in Houston's 134-96 victory over the Spurs, adding eight rebounds. Smith made his greatest impact on the offensive end, where he flashed his sweet shooting stroke. The Auburn product drained five threes against San Antonio, including a smooth pull-up triple in transition early in the second half. You won’t see many 6-foot-10 players hit such a shot with ease, let alone those entering their first professional season.
HOUSTON, TX

