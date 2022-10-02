ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 3

Related
Benzinga

Trump Will Run For Office In 2024 But May Not Stay In The Whole Time, Says Book Author: 'He's Backed Himself Into A Corner'

Talks of former U.S. President Donald Trump throwing his hat into the ring for the 2024 presidential elections have appeared on and off in the press in recent times. What Happened: Trump may be forced to announce his candidature, Maggie Haberman, New York Times White House correspondent and the author of the new book, “Confidence Man: The Making Of Donald Trump And The Breaking Of America,” said in an interview with CBS News.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Gage Skidmore
POLITICO

Mitch McConnell has an unexpected Democratic defender against attacks from Donald Trump: Jan. 6 Committee chair Bennie Thompson.

The chair condemned Trump's remarks as "inflammatory and racist." What's happening: Jan. 6 Committee Chair Bennie Thompson came to Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell's defense after former President Donald Trump harshly criticized McConnell and his wife. The details: The former president launched an attack against McConnell on his social media...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne White House#The Trump Administration#National Archives Says#The Wall Street Journal
The Associated Press

Trump at center of Oath Keepers novel defense in Jan. 6 case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The defense team in the Capitol riot trial of the Oath Keepers leader is relying on an unusual strategy with Donald Trump at the center. Lawyers for Stewart Rhodes, founder of the extremist group, are poised to argue that jurors cannot find him guilty of seditious conspiracy because all the actions he took before the siege on Jan. 6, 2021, were in preparation for orders he anticipated from the then-president — orders that never came.
POTUS
Slate

On Day One, Ketanji Brown Jackson Excelled at the Skill Stephen Breyer Never Quite Mastered

On Monday morning, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson participated in her first oral argument after joining the Supreme Court on June 30. There is no “easy first case” at the high court, but hers was particularly technical: Monday’s case, Sackett v. EPA, seeks to hobble federal protection of wetlands under the Clean Water Act. She came loaded for bear. With precision and confidence, Jackson punctured legal theories designed to let landowners destroy crucial wetlands on their property. She will probably still wind up in dissent. But she is ready to go down swinging.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Benzinga

Elon Musk Weighs In On Pope's Appeal To Putin 'Begging Him To Stop This Spiral Of Violence And Death' In Ukraine

Tesla CEO Elon Musk weighed in as Pope Francis appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the "spiral of violence and death" in Ukraine. What Happened: The Pope, on Sunday, in his address dedicated to Ukraine in St. Peter's Square, condemned Russia for Putin's annexation of parts of Ukraine. He also urged Putin to think of his own people as the war escalates with uncontrollable consequences.
ECONOMY
TheDailyBeast

Blake Masters Is the Most Dangerous Candidate in America

The most dangerous politician in America is about to take the debate stage.No, not former President Donald Trump—but Blake Masters, the GOP nominee for Senate in Arizona.When he faces off against the incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly, Masters will likely be on his very best behavior. After running to the fringes of right-wing politics in his primary, he now needs to convince skeptical voters that he’s not actually as extreme as they think, and that all the crazy things they heard him say over the past year were just misrepresentations made up by Democrats and the media.But Masters is just as...
ARIZONA STATE
UPI News

National Archives tells House committee records from Trump still missing

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- The National Archives and Records Administration penned a letter to the House Oversight Committee on Friday revealing that it has not received certain records from the administration of former President Donald Trump. The letter was sent to Carolyn B. Maloney, the chairwoman of the committee, after...
POTUS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
92K+
Followers
171K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy