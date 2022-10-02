Read full article on original website
Trump's Former Secretary Of State Tillerson Says Unaware That Indicted Ally Was Privy To 'Sensitive' Discussions
Rex Tillerson, who served as President Donald Trump’s first secretary of State, gave testimony in a trial involving the former president’s friend, Tom Barrack, on Monday. What Happened: Tillerson became the first member of Trump’s administration to testify in the trial involving the close friend of the former U.S. leader, reported Politico.
Judge Warns of Justice Department’s Gift to Trump That Could Keep on Giving
A judge has warned that former President Donald Trump is building a legal shield that could block him from being held accountable for inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, pointing to the bizarre move by the Department of Justice to side with Trump in a rape defamation case last year.
Trump's Racist Slur Against McConnell's Wife Brushed Aside By Rick Scott: 'He Likes To Give Nicknames'
Donald Trump’s dig at Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and his wife Elaine Chao was reportedly brushed aside by Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) on Sunday. What Happened: Scott, who leads the Senate Republicans’ campaign arm, avoided criticism of the former president on “Face the Nation,” according to a transcript made available by CBS News.
Trump Will Run For Office In 2024 But May Not Stay In The Whole Time, Says Book Author: 'He's Backed Himself Into A Corner'
Talks of former U.S. President Donald Trump throwing his hat into the ring for the 2024 presidential elections have appeared on and off in the press in recent times. What Happened: Trump may be forced to announce his candidature, Maggie Haberman, New York Times White House correspondent and the author of the new book, “Confidence Man: The Making Of Donald Trump And The Breaking Of America,” said in an interview with CBS News.
Trump-Backed 'Pro Life' Georgia Senate Candidate Gets Slammed By Son After Reports Of Paying For Former Girlfriend's Abortion
Herschel Walker, the Republican Senate candidate in Georgia, denied reports of having paid for his former girlfriend’s abortion, but he was put in a spot of bother by a series of explosive tweets by his son. What Happened: Walker, a former football running back, forced his then-girlfriend to get...
Supreme Court declines to hear case on DOJ ‘filter teams’ used in Trump search
The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a case about whether the Justice Department (DOJ) can use “filter teams,” such as the one enlisted by the DOJ to begin a review of evidence collected at former President Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago to determine whether they are privileged.
Mitch McConnell has an unexpected Democratic defender against attacks from Donald Trump: Jan. 6 Committee chair Bennie Thompson.
The chair condemned Trump's remarks as "inflammatory and racist." What's happening: Jan. 6 Committee Chair Bennie Thompson came to Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell's defense after former President Donald Trump harshly criticized McConnell and his wife. The details: The former president launched an attack against McConnell on his social media...
Melania Trump May Have Sparked ‘Corruption Chic’ Fashion Movement After Vogue Snub
There’s a lot of debate about former First Lady Melania Trump not having her own Vogue cover while husband Donald Trump was in the White House, but it may have sparked an entire movement in fashion with their conservative base. There’s a new online fashion media outlet that is drawing the attention of the MAGA crowd called The Conservateur.
'That's The Sexy Part': Wild Takes From New Trump Book Including Who He'd Fire Via Tweet
Former President Donald Trump was critical of the revelations described in New York Times columnist Maggie Haberman’s new book “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America.”. Trump’s reaction is to be expected considering the behind-the-scenes events Haberman chronicles in the new book are...
Trump at center of Oath Keepers novel defense in Jan. 6 case
WASHINGTON (AP) — The defense team in the Capitol riot trial of the Oath Keepers leader is relying on an unusual strategy with Donald Trump at the center. Lawyers for Stewart Rhodes, founder of the extremist group, are poised to argue that jurors cannot find him guilty of seditious conspiracy because all the actions he took before the siege on Jan. 6, 2021, were in preparation for orders he anticipated from the then-president — orders that never came.
Republicans’ lawless leaders at odds with midterm law and order message
Republicans running in next month’s elections cast their party as tough on crime, despite top party names’ legal scrapes
On Day One, Ketanji Brown Jackson Excelled at the Skill Stephen Breyer Never Quite Mastered
On Monday morning, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson participated in her first oral argument after joining the Supreme Court on June 30. There is no “easy first case” at the high court, but hers was particularly technical: Monday’s case, Sackett v. EPA, seeks to hobble federal protection of wetlands under the Clean Water Act. She came loaded for bear. With precision and confidence, Jackson punctured legal theories designed to let landowners destroy crucial wetlands on their property. She will probably still wind up in dissent. But she is ready to go down swinging.
Democrats worry polls showing them as Senate favorites are wrong
Political handicappers are labeling Senate Democrats as the favorites to keep their majority, but Democratic senators themselves are worried the polls may be flawed in their favor just as they were in 2016 and 2020. The lawmakers acknowledge the political environment looks much better for their chances than it did...
Elon Musk Weighs In On Pope's Appeal To Putin 'Begging Him To Stop This Spiral Of Violence And Death' In Ukraine
Tesla CEO Elon Musk weighed in as Pope Francis appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the "spiral of violence and death" in Ukraine. What Happened: The Pope, on Sunday, in his address dedicated to Ukraine in St. Peter's Square, condemned Russia for Putin's annexation of parts of Ukraine. He also urged Putin to think of his own people as the war escalates with uncontrollable consequences.
Final Results Of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Poll About Elon Musk Is NOT What You'd Think
Elon Musk polled his more than 107 million Twitter followers on Monday to determine whether they agree with his four thoughts about how Russia and Ukraine will eventually come to a peace agreement. What happend: Quickly following up with Musk’s poll, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a separate survey, asking...
Blake Masters Is the Most Dangerous Candidate in America
The most dangerous politician in America is about to take the debate stage.No, not former President Donald Trump—but Blake Masters, the GOP nominee for Senate in Arizona.When he faces off against the incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly, Masters will likely be on his very best behavior. After running to the fringes of right-wing politics in his primary, he now needs to convince skeptical voters that he’s not actually as extreme as they think, and that all the crazy things they heard him say over the past year were just misrepresentations made up by Democrats and the media.But Masters is just as...
'Put Such A Bracelet On Putin': Former Russian Journalist Confirms Escape, Sends Kremlin A Message
Former Russian journalist, Marina Ovsyannikova, confirmed on Telegram Wednesday she had escaped pre-trial house arrest and fled to an undisclosed location. Ovsyannikova, who had been under house arrest since August but said she is “completely innocent,” made headlines in March when she protested live on Russia’s state-owned Channel 1 flagship news program.
National Archives tells House committee records from Trump still missing
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- The National Archives and Records Administration penned a letter to the House Oversight Committee on Friday revealing that it has not received certain records from the administration of former President Donald Trump. The letter was sent to Carolyn B. Maloney, the chairwoman of the committee, after...
GOP Senators Say No To Intelligence Jobs For Past Pot Users, Sen. Wyden Has Ace Up His Sleeve
Among the numerous amendments filed to the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) which the Senate plans to take up soon, are dozens related to cannabis and psychedelics. This summer, the House of Representatives approved several measures as part of the NDAA, including two psychedelics research amendments and...
Joe Manchin says he's 'praying' for an end to 50-50 Senate as it breaks for election
WASHINGTON — Shortly before the Senate adjourned for a six-week recess ahead of the midterm election, the linchpin of Democrats' narrow majority said he's ready for a change. “I’m just praying to God it’s not 50-50 again,” Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., told NBC News on Thursday. “I’d like for...
