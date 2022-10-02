The Chicago Blackhawks had a difficult decision on their hands picking which defensive prospect would break training camp with the team, but a trade helped clear a path for at least one young defenseman.— The Hawks late Friday dealt Riley Stillman to the Vancouver Canucks for forward Jason Dickinson and a second-round pick in the 2024 draft. While Stillman’s departure frees up a spot in the ...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 21 MINUTES AGO