Houston Chronicle

Suggs has sprained knee capsule and bone bruise, Magic say

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Jalen Suggs and the Orlando Magic can breathe a bit easier. Suggs has a sprained left knee capsule and bone bruise, but his collision with Dallas' Dorian Finney-Smith during the Magic-Mavericks preseason game Friday night did not lead to more serious injuries.
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks prospect analysis: How did Colton Dach, Lukas Reichel, Kevin Korchinski and others fare at camp?

The Chicago Blackhawks had a difficult decision on their hands picking which defensive prospect would break training camp with the team, but a trade helped clear a path for at least one young defenseman.— The Hawks late Friday dealt Riley Stillman to the Vancouver Canucks for forward Jason Dickinson and a second-round pick in the 2024 draft. While Stillman’s departure frees up a spot in the ...
