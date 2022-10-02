Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Jerry Jones Says Dak Prescott ‘Not Well Enough to Play' Against Rams, Will Stick With Cooper Rush
Jones:Prescott “not well enough to play” against Rams, will stick with Rush originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Dallas Cowboys will continue to ride the Cooper Rush train to Los Angeles. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones joined 105.3 “The Fan” on Tuesday morning to confirm that Dak Prescott’s...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
George Kittle, Kyle Shanahan Enjoyed Bobby Wagner's Vicious Hit on Protestor
Kittle, Shanahan enjoyed Wagner's vicious hit on protestor originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The best hit during the 49ers' 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night didn't happen during game action. Late in the first half, a protester ran onto the field at Levi's Stadium with...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Bailey Zappe Reveals What Aaron Rodgers Told Him After NFL Debut in Week 4
Zappe reveals what Rodgers told him after NFL debut in Week 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Few people could have predicted before the 2022 NFL season began that Bailey Zappe would be playing quarterback for the New England Patriots in their Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers.
49ers' Kyle Shanahan sends message to NFL, calls for end to holds against Nick Bosa
Defensive end Nick Bosa is putting together a strong season and already has six sacks. But Kyle Shanahan says he is being hampered by offensive linemen illegally holding him.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Protester who was tackled on field by Rams' Bobby Wagner files police complaint
A protester who ran onto the field during the Rams-49ers game and was tackled by Bobby Wagner has filed a police complaint against the Rams linebacker.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Giants Vs. Packers Week 5 Start Time, How to Watch Live From London
Giants vs. Packers Week 5 start time, how to watch live from London originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. London is about to see NFL football like never before. Yes, Sunday’s matchup between the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers will be the NFL’s 32nd game played across the pond. But it’s the first game in London between two teams with winning records.
Comments / 0