OXFORD, Miss.—Versatile running back Jerrion Ealy left the Rebels for the NFL draft following his junior season. Mississippi native Jerrion Ealy posted impressive numbers every year he played at Ole Miss, eclipsing 700 rushing yards in all three seasons. In 2019, which was his freshman year, he ran for 722 yards, six touchdowns, and 6.9 yards per carry in 12 games. During his sophomore season he ran for 745 yards, nine touchdowns, and 5.1 yards per carry in nine games. He wrapped up his time in Oxford with 768 yards, five touchdowns, and 5.8 yards per carry in 12 games.

