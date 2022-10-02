Read full article on original website
Orange Park Town Council considering digital speed signs for city streetsJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
No injuries reported in Clay County School special needs bus crash in MiddleburgZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Second grader expelled from Christian school after parents refused to photograph her in the bathtubMargaret MinnicksJacksonville, FL
Clay County Athletics partners with Jaguars, American Cancer Society to fight breast cancerZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Tales from the Clink returns; true crime stories from Clay County’s pastZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Former Jaguars QB Blake Bortles quietly enters retirement: ‘I didn’t tell anybody I retired’
Blake Bortles quietly entered official retirement this offseason and is announcing it for the first time. "I have not touched a football since January," the former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback said on a podcast. "I have officially retired." Bortles, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, was with...
Raleigh News & Observer
Bears Drop in Rankings as Passing Game Finally Stirs
View the original article to see embedded media. It doesn't take much more than being trampled by a bad team with a quarterback who isn't passing the ball to reduce your status in the NFL. The Bears found that out this week as their miserable performance at trying to stop...
Raleigh News & Observer
Seahawks Make 3 Roster Moves, Sign C Joey Hunt
OCT 6 MOVES Seahawks defensive end L.J. Collier (elbow) missed the first four games of the season on IR but has now been designated to return to practice. … opening up a three-week window for his roster return.. Meanwhile, the Seahawks added an old pal to the practice squad,...
Raleigh News & Observer
‘He’s a Cheat Code’: Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen Has Teammates in Awe
After scoring a measly 47 points through three games, the Seattle Seahawks did the unthinkable and defeated the Detroit Lions in a shootout. Despite the Seahawks offense going through a stretch of six quarters of being unable to score, Seattle just put up 48 points and didn't punt on nine possessions.
Raleigh News & Observer
Bills Practice Notes: AFC Award Winner Jordan Poyer Sits, Jordan Phillips Returns?
The Buffalo Bills are trying to fight their way to good health for a Week 5 meeting with the Steelers … but on Wednesday at practice it was a bit of an uphill fight. The positive news: They got back defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring) as limited practice participant.
FOX Sports
NFL offensive line rankings: Eagles, Chiefs lead the top five
The offensive line is the heartbeat of an organization. If your line is good, your offense is good. Through four weeks of the NFL season, these five offensive lines rank among the top tier of units around the league. 1. Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles' offensive line is the gold standard....
Raleigh News & Observer
Chiefs’ Running Back and Rebels’ Alum Jerrion Ealy Suspended For Next 6 Games
OXFORD, Miss.—Versatile running back Jerrion Ealy left the Rebels for the NFL draft following his junior season. Mississippi native Jerrion Ealy posted impressive numbers every year he played at Ole Miss, eclipsing 700 rushing yards in all three seasons. In 2019, which was his freshman year, he ran for 722 yards, six touchdowns, and 6.9 yards per carry in 12 games. During his sophomore season he ran for 745 yards, nine touchdowns, and 5.1 yards per carry in nine games. He wrapped up his time in Oxford with 768 yards, five touchdowns, and 5.8 yards per carry in 12 games.
Yardbarker
Jack Driscoll was an unsung hero in Eagles week 4 win over Jaguars
The Philadelphia Eagles are 4-0 after an impressive win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. It wasn’t pretty and the weather made the battle even tougher, but the resilience shown by the team encapsulated just what makes it so special. One player in particular really stood out on Sunday, and it shouldn’t surprise anyone, but it ultimately will. Jack Driscoll, the backup offensive lineman, played a key cog in the victory.
Raleigh News & Observer
EAGLES UNFILTERED: Recapping Week 4 Win vs. Jaguars
The week began with talk about the return of the Eagles' Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson. It ended with the talk about the Eagles overcoming adversity to hang a 29-21 defeat on Pederson's team, the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Eagles fell behind 14-0 to the Jacksonville Jaguars after one quarter, They...
Raleigh News & Observer
Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Finds Positives in Marcus Mariota’s Rough Day
The Atlanta Falcons are coming off a big win against the Cleveland Browns, but Marcus Mariota probably wasn't too thrilled with his individual performance. Mariota completed just 7 of 19 passes for 139 yards and an interception. Had the Falcons lost, the finger likely would have been pointed in his direction. However, with the win, head coach Arthur Smith had an easier time focusing on the positives from Mariota's performance.
Raleigh News & Observer
How Close is the Colts Offense to Hitting its Stride?
The Indianapolis Colts offense is dead last in the NFL in points scored at 14.3 points per game. This is not the production the Colts envisioned when they made the trade for Matt Ryan in the spring. Ryan for his part has been hot and cold like the rest of...
Raleigh News & Observer
‘Fire Matt Rhule’ isn’t a slam-dunk move for the Carolina Panthers just yet. Here’s why.
The Carolina Panthers are off to a sluggish start in the third season of the Matt Rhule era. And while the fans at Bank of America Stadium were quick to voice their displeasure with the product on Sunday during a 26-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals — “Fire Rhule” chants audibly mixed with the more general booing — the best thing the Panthers can do is stay the course.
