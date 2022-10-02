ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Penguins Make (Surprising?) Cuts, Matt Murray Tunnel Vision Goggles

Before I scoot off to Detroit, the Dan’s Daily is a bit of an opinion, too. The Pittsburgh Penguins made most of their cuts on Sunday and got the camp roster down to 28, then 27 players. Dave Molinari confirmed with GM Ron Hextall that Radim Zohorna was also part of the cuts. Sidney Crosby would have been a firefighter if he was not the greatest hockey player of his generation. And the Toronto Maple Leafs goalie coach put tunnel vision glasses on Matt Murray.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Spectator at Steelers game dies after fall from escalator

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A spectator at Sunday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets died following a fall on an escalator at Acrisure Stadium. The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office identified him Monday as 27-year-old Dalton Ryan Keane of Monaca. Paramedics administered care on site before he was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He died shortly thereafter. The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety said police and emergency service personnel were alerted after a male spectator fell around 4:45 p.m., shortly after the end of the Jets’ 24-20 victory over the Steelers. Keane had worked as a pipefitter at McCarl’s, an industrial piping company, in Beaver County since 2014, company CEO Ken Burk told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Monday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
atozsports.com

National narrative surrounding Steelers’ Mike Tomlin is as ignorant as it gets

There seems to be a national narrative starting that Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin should be on the hot seat if he suffers a losing season in 2022. Tomlin, who has never had a losing season as a head coach since taking over in Pittsburgh from Bill Cowher in 2007, is under fire for the way he’s handled the Steelers’ quarterback situation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
Tribune-Review

Steelers make change at return man, with Steven Sims handling duties this week

Two fumbles was too many for Mike Tomlin. So, the Pittsburgh Steelers coach elected to make a change with his No. 1 return man. Steven Sims said Wednesday he will handle return duties during Sunday’s game at the Buffalo Bills. Sims replaces Gunner Olszewski in that role after Olszewski had a fumble and a muff during returns over the Steelers’ past three games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Tribune-Review

Safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick, Terrell Edmunds miss practice as Steelers start to prep for Bills

The Pittsburgh Steelers were minus three-fourths of their secondary Wednesday when they began on-field preparations for their game Sunday at the Buffalo Bills. Sitting out practice were Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring), strong safety Terrell Edmunds (concussion) and free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee). In addition, cornerbacks Levi Wallace (foot) and Cameron Sutton (groin/hamstring) were limited participants, as were defensive lineman Cameron Heyward (ankle/elbow) and Chris Wormley (ankle).
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mark Madden: It will get worse for Steelers before it gets better

Here’s some real talk about the Steelers, who are 1-3 on their way to 1-7 going into the bye week (2-6 at best):. • Kenny Pickett erred horribly in his NFL debut. His second interception did as much as anything to lose the game. Pickett must throw that ball away or take a sack. If he does either, the Steelers at least run clock for a few more plays, maybe make the sticks.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy