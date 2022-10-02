Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Make (Surprising?) Cuts, Matt Murray Tunnel Vision Goggles
Before I scoot off to Detroit, the Dan’s Daily is a bit of an opinion, too. The Pittsburgh Penguins made most of their cuts on Sunday and got the camp roster down to 28, then 27 players. Dave Molinari confirmed with GM Ron Hextall that Radim Zohorna was also part of the cuts. Sidney Crosby would have been a firefighter if he was not the greatest hockey player of his generation. And the Toronto Maple Leafs goalie coach put tunnel vision glasses on Matt Murray.
Spectator at Steelers game dies after fall from escalator
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A spectator at Sunday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets died following a fall on an escalator at Acrisure Stadium. The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office identified him Monday as 27-year-old Dalton Ryan Keane of Monaca. Paramedics administered care on site before he was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He died shortly thereafter. The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety said police and emergency service personnel were alerted after a male spectator fell around 4:45 p.m., shortly after the end of the Jets’ 24-20 victory over the Steelers. Keane had worked as a pipefitter at McCarl’s, an industrial piping company, in Beaver County since 2014, company CEO Ken Burk told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Monday.
atozsports.com
National narrative surrounding Steelers’ Mike Tomlin is as ignorant as it gets
There seems to be a national narrative starting that Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin should be on the hot seat if he suffers a losing season in 2022. Tomlin, who has never had a losing season as a head coach since taking over in Pittsburgh from Bill Cowher in 2007, is under fire for the way he’s handled the Steelers’ quarterback situation.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: Steelers source can't 'see how you can go back to (Mitch) Trubisky'; T.J. Watt update; Trubisky trade speculation
We’ve got updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback situation, T.J. Watt’s injury and some trade talk about Mitch Trubisky. Plus, a wild stat about a Pirates former first-round pick. All that in Tuesday’s “First Call.”. Planning on Pickett. In The Washington Post, CBS’ Jason La Canfora...
Tim Benz: Yes, Mitch Trubisky is getting a raw deal with the Steelers, but he should've seen it coming
A sidebar conversation about the Kenny Pickett era starting with the Pittsburgh Steelers is how quickly the Mitch Trubisky era may be ending. The next guy after Ben Roethlisberger may have only worn the crown for three-and-a-half games. For many Steelers fans and Pitt football supporters, those were probably three-and-a-half...
Chargers' Run Defense to Face Tall Order Against Browns' Rushing Tandem
The Chargers will face their toughest test against the run in Week 5 against the Browns.
Tribune-Review
Steelers make change at return man, with Steven Sims handling duties this week
Two fumbles was too many for Mike Tomlin. So, the Pittsburgh Steelers coach elected to make a change with his No. 1 return man. Steven Sims said Wednesday he will handle return duties during Sunday’s game at the Buffalo Bills. Sims replaces Gunner Olszewski in that role after Olszewski had a fumble and a muff during returns over the Steelers’ past three games.
It's Time to Take a Hard Look at Pat Narduzzi
Are the Pitt Panthers in the best possible hands?
Safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick, Terrell Edmunds miss practice as Steelers start to prep for Bills
The Pittsburgh Steelers were minus three-fourths of their secondary Wednesday when they began on-field preparations for their game Sunday at the Buffalo Bills. Sitting out practice were Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring), strong safety Terrell Edmunds (concussion) and free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee). In addition, cornerbacks Levi Wallace (foot) and Cameron Sutton (groin/hamstring) were limited participants, as were defensive lineman Cameron Heyward (ankle/elbow) and Chris Wormley (ankle).
Tribune-Review
Confident Kenny Pickett ready for challenge of facing first-place Bills in first NFL start
Kenny Pickett’s first NFL start coincides with the Pittsburgh Steelers being the biggest underdogs in franchise history dating to the 1970 merger. The Buffalo Bills are listed as 14-point favorites when they host the Steelers and their rookie quarterback Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. Pickett,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mark Madden: It will get worse for Steelers before it gets better
Here’s some real talk about the Steelers, who are 1-3 on their way to 1-7 going into the bye week (2-6 at best):. • Kenny Pickett erred horribly in his NFL debut. His second interception did as much as anything to lose the game. Pickett must throw that ball away or take a sack. If he does either, the Steelers at least run clock for a few more plays, maybe make the sticks.
