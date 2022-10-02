Read full article on original website
Bellator 286 gains: What all 26 fighters weighed on fight night
In California, fighters have their weights checked on the day of their fights – not just when they have to hit their marks on the scale. In 2017, the California State Athletic Commission put a plan in place to try to cut back on excessive weight cutting. Within those rules was a cap on how much a fighter could gain from the official weigh-ins to the fight.
