ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan's teacher shortage deepens as more teachers leave the profession

By Faraz Javed, Jon Austin
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hA0jO_0iJF4ykg00

Michigan’s education sector continues to take a major hit as the teacher shortage has now become a crisis. That's according to the Michigan Education Association (MEA).

Since the start of the pandemic, many educators have left the profession to start tutoring or a different career path.

Data from the National Center for Education Statistics show that across the country 53% of public schools reported feeling understaffed at the start of this new school year and 69% reported having challenges hiring teacher.

7 Action News reporter Faraz Javed spoke to some educators in metro Detroit to see why they left the profession and what is being done to bring them back.

A teacher of over seven years, Amanda Grawburg has always been passionate about teaching children.

"Showing up every day for the students, and kindergarteners will tell you, I love you, you are like my mom, just hearing those things are fulfilling," said Amanda Grawburg.

When asked what changed and why she left the profession, Amanda replied, "Just having overloaded classrooms and not enough support. Challenging behavior also became prevalent each year. Having 28, 5-year-old kids that need super one-on-one attention, it's just not possible."

Amanda is one of several educators who left teaching during the pandemic. The 34-year-old says COVID-19 only exacerbated the brewing problem.

Thomas Morgan from the Michigan Education Association (MEA) says the state is now facing an educator shortage crisis.

"We did a survey earlier this year of our members and found that 1 in 5 were looking to change careers in the next couple of years," said Thomas Morgan, spokesperson, Michigan Education Association.

Meanwhile, more experienced staff are opting for early retirement or changing careers.

Katie Maklebust is one of them. After teaching for five years, she switched to a corporate gig last month.

"I didn’t feel compensation lined up with the amount of work you needed to do to be successful at your job. And having a summer to reset wasn’t enough either. So, I think that just the expectations placed on teachers were high and unfair," said Katie Maklebust, former teacher, now a sales team leader at a local company.

From 12-hour workdays to taking work home, Katie was constantly stressed and unhappy.

When asked if she would ever go back to teaching, Katie replied, "I would say no. I don’t think it's worth it. I think I can find something else if my current job isn't for me."

Seeing the crisis at hand, Thomas says organizations like his are fighting every day on both local and state levels for better contracts and working conditions for educators.

"That’s why we are so proud of the work that the governor and the legislators did in a bipartisan fashion to provide a record level of funding to school districts and provide additional mental health funding and provide funding to help train the next generation of teachers," said Thomas.

Meanwhile, Amanda is now focused on being her own boss while working as a tutor.

"I still get to do what I love, which is working with kids but I get to be completely one-on-one with them. The world needs great teachers and we need young people to be in the profession, but I think more and more people are realizing that maybe it's not a sustainable career," Amanda revealed.

Comments / 36

Angie Sparks
3d ago

Parents are pulling their kids just as fast. Public Schools are failing, the kids are running wild and their isn't a damn thing any of the staff can do about it. Teachers being forced to teach BS 🙄

Reply(1)
27
Jay Webster
3d ago

Good teachers don't want to be forced to be a predator with the curriculum they want to shove down your kids throats.

Reply
17
MichiganMeemaw
2d ago

I've been a substitute for 5 years and I understand inclusion, but when you have completely non verbal children or severe learning or emotional disabilities and the level of disruptions in the classroom is sometimes so intense that the entire class has to leave with the teacher, while other staff come to calm down the child who is having a melt down, how much are the kids who are attentive and ready to learn really learning??

Reply(1)
7
Related
WLNS

Michigan Board of Education members get quizzed on policies

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Universal school lunch programs and raising taxes for K-12 schools were two of the items on the debate docket as the four majority party Board of Education candidates were quizzed recently. If somebody offered you $1,000 as a voter, could you name the four majority party candidates running for Michigan’s […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Jackson County House candidate allegedly threatened schools

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – A Democratic Party-endorsed candidate for State House has been dropped by his part after reports show he’s been investigated for threats against schools he attended, the Detroit News reported on Tuesday. Maurice Imhoff was on probation for assaulting a police officer when the alleged threats were made. The assault didn’t appear […]
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
abc12.com

Whitmer signs $873 million economic development spending package

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan has another $873 million available to attract jobs and economic development projects. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill Tuesday committing part of Michigan's $7 billion budget surplus toward attracting new business, preparing sites for future development and an expansion at Hemlock Semiconductor in Saginaw County.
MICHIGAN STATE
thesuntimesnews.com

Michigan’s Three State Proposals Clarified

STATE PROPOSAL 22-1 A proposal to amend the state constitution to require annual public financial disclosure reports by legislators and other state officers and change state legislator term limit to 12 total years in legislature. This proposed constitutional amendment would:. · Require members of legislature, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Faraz Javed
The Detroit Free Press

Free COVID-19 tests, telehealth treatment in Michigan

Michigan is the first state to launch coronavirus "Test to Treat" programs that include free testing and telehealth services, with 13 locations throughout the state. The state health department said Monday the Mitten State is the first to launch this federal initiative at neighborhood testing sites to provide quick access to free COVID-19 antiviral medications. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Howes: In the battery wars, Michigan snags $4B investment, 4,500 new jobs

Michigan is battling back in the state-vs.-state battery wars, landing two investments totaling nearly $4 billion and creating close to 4,500 jobs in two parts of the state. Our Next Energy Inc., a two-year-old battery startup based in Novi with just 160 employees, confirmed Wednesday that it will invest $1.6 billion to create a battery-cell manufacturing plant in western Wayne County’s Van Buren Township. With a $200 million grant from the state’s Critical Industry Fund, the project code-named “Project First” is expected within six years to employ 2,112 new jobs paying an average of $35 an hour.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on governor race 1 month before election

DETROIT – Incumbent Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer continues to poll ahead of her opponent just one month ahead of Election Day, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. A survey of Michigan voters conducted between Sept. 26-29 found that voters continue to feel motivated to participate in the upcoming midterm elections -- a motivation largely driven by the issues of abortion rights and inflation. The survey also finds that Democratic Gov. Whitmer continues to hold a significant lead over Republican opponent Tudor Dixon, who has a low favorability rating.
MICHIGAN STATE
bridgemi.com

Michigan Proposal 3: What changes if abortion becomes constitutional right

The abortion ballot measure would ensure ‘reproductive freedom’ for all. Democratic candidates typically support, while Republicans oppose. Many details may have to be sorted out in the courts or Legislature. Michigan voters will decide the future of legally-accessed abortions in the state when they vote on Proposal 3...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12
The Center Square

These 10 Michigan donors gave over $29.9 million

In Michigan politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $229.5 million in total donations between Jan. 1, 2021, and Aug. 22, 2022. The 10 largest donors gave more than $29.9 million, or 13 percent of all contributions. These are the top 10 individual donors to Michigan state-level candidates...
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

Produce from Michigan farm using untreated human waste declared public health risk

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- Michigan residents are being advised to not eat produce from Kuntry Gardens due to the Homer farm’s use of raw, untreated human waste as fertilizer. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued the warning on Monday, Oct. 3, after a routine safety inspection revealed Kuntry Gardens was using raw, untreated human waste on fields where produce was grown for sale to local grocery stores and direct sales.
MICHIGAN STATE
interlochenpublicradio.org

Bill proposes felony for trespassing on major Michigan bridges

Back in 2020, an Ohio man scaled the Mackinac Bridge and posted photos on social media of himself sitting on top of its southern tower. Afterward, he did the same thing on the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit. Nobody was hurt in either incident, but the Mackinac Bridge Authority took it...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WILX-TV

DECISION 2022: Candidate Tudor Dixon

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2022 Michigan midterms are coming up and GOP Gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon is running for governor. 45-year-old Tudor Dixon is the Republican nominee for governor. She originally had a career in Michigan’s steel industry throughout the 2000s. Her career was paused however when she had kids and was diagnosed with breast cancer. After beating cancer, she eventually founded Lumen News which played morning news programs in schools.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan

When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy