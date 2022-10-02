ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Eagles stay undefeated thanks to five Jaguars turnovers

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VEwoe_0iJF4nHv00

The Philadelphia Eagles took advantage of five turnovers by Trevor Lawrence and remained unbeaten with a 29-21 victory Sunday against the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Eagles (4-0) scored 29 straight points against the Jaguars (2-2), who have not beaten an NFC team since opening the 2018 season with a victory over the New York Giants.

Before the mistakes piled up, the Jaguars had a 14-0 lead in head coach Doug Pederson’s first game against his old team. Pederson, who led the Eagles to a Super Bowl LII championship, received a warm ovation from the crowd on a wet and windy afternoon.

Miles Sanders ran for a career-high 134 yards and two touchdowns to lead Philadelphia. Jalen Hurts passed for 204 yards and rushed for a touchdown.

Lawrence lost four fumbles — three of them recovered by Haason Reddick — and threw an interception. He passed for 174 yards and threw two touchdown passes, both to Jamal Agnew.

Andre Cisco intercepted Hurts’ deflected pass and returned it 59 yards for a score to put Jacksonville up 7-0 with 11:15 left in the first quarter.

Lawrence’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Agnew made it 14-0 with 3:50 remaining in the quarter.

The Eagles came back to take a 20-14 halftime lead with touchdown runs by three different players in the second quarter.

After Fletcher Cox recovered Lawrence’s fumble near midfield, Hurts’ 3-yard run put the Eagles on the board.

Sanders’ 10-yard run capped a nine-play, 71-yard drive and made it 14-14 with 3:55 left before halftime.

Another Lawrence fumble led to Kenneth Gainwell’s 10-yard TD run as Philadelphia took its first lead at 20-14.

James Bradberry intercepted Lawrence with 4:17 left in a scoreless third quarter. Jake Elliott capped the ensuing 11-play drive with a 28-yard field goal to make it 23-14 with 13:42 to play.

Three plays later, Reddick sacked, stripped and recovered Lawrence’s third fumble to set up Sanders’ 5-yard TD run with 8:49 left. It was 29-14 after a two-point conversion pass failed.

Lawrence’s 8-yard strike to Agnew with 7:19 to play got the Jags within 29-21.

Lawrence’s final fumble came after the Eagles turned the ball over on downs just after the two-minute warning. Reddick recovered again and Philadelphia ran out the clock.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Video

The Dallas Cowboys got a big home win against the rival Washington Commanders on Sunday. Dallas topped Washington, 25-10, to improve to 3-1 on the season - an impressive mark considering Dak Prescott has been out for the past three games. Following the win, the Cowboys cheerleaders went viral on...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Legendary Coach Tony Dungy Is Furious With The NFL

Tony Dungy is about as mild-mannered as it gets, but the Hall of Fame head coach didn't hold back when it came to player safety in Sunday night's game. Responding to a tweet from The Athletic's Greg Auman regarding Cameron Brate's concussion, Dungy condemned the NFL's current protocol when it comes to head injuries.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin Unhappy News

Michael Irvin isn't happy on Monday morning. The ESPN "First Take" analyst is not happy with the narrative surrounding Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel following Tua Tagovailoa's injury. Irvin believes unfair blame is being placed on the Dolphins first-year head coach. "The realest thing said by anyone on ESPN or...
NFL
Action News Jax

John Harbaugh on heated sideline exchange with Marcus Peters: 'I hope he still loves me'

Things got heated on the Ravens sideline after a collapse from a 17-point lead in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills. As time wound down ahead of Tyler Bass' game-winning field goal for the Bills, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and cornerback Marcus Peters got into it on the sideline. A CBS camera caught Harbaugh saying something to Peters that Peters clearly didn't appreciate. Peters then slammed his helmet to the turf and had to be held back as he tried to approach the Ravens head coach.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Jacksonville, FL
Football
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
NESN

Chiefs Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster Throws Major Shade At Steelers

JuJu Smith-Schuster’s time in Pittsburgh didn’t end that well, and there doesn’t appear to be any love lost after the 25-year-old’s Steelers exit. Prior to the Chiefs’ Week 4 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Pro Bowl wide receiver spoke to NBC and shared his praise for Kansas City head coach Andy Reid. But his comments also took shots at the Steelers, whether he meant it that way or not.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Surprising Geno Smith News

The Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback has made history through his team's first four games of the season. Smith, who led the Seahawks to a big win against the Lions on Sunday afternoon, has been incredibly accurate as a passer so far this season. "Geno Smith has completed 77.3% of his...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Person
James Bradberry
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady had a very simple - and accurate! - message for Patrick Mahomes in postgame handshake

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Patrick Mahomes went into Tampa Bay on Sunday night and did just about everything he wanted to do against Tom Brady and the Bucs as his three touchdown passes led the Chiefs to an easy 41-31 win over the team that beat them on the very same field a few years ago in Super Bowl 57.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NJ.com

Fan who died at Jets-Steelers game is identified, report says

The fan who died while attending Sunday’s New York Jets-Pittsburgh Steelers game at Acrisure Stadium has been identified. The New York Post reports it was 27-year-old Dalton Keane from Monaca, Pa., which is about 25 miles northwest of Pittsburgh. A close relative of Keane’s said he did not know...
MONACA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Seahawks#Jets#Chargers#American Football#The Philadelphia Eagles#Nfc#The New York Giants
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Heart of the matter: Doctor recommends Cardinals' J.J. Watt undergo procedure to fix problem

Always the quintessential professional, J.J. Watt stuck to his regular pre-game ritual on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The Cardinals’ veteran defensive end did his solo pass-rushing shadow work against a goal post at one end of the arena, did some private stretching in the end zone, then would return in uniform to finish his normal routine. ...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
The Spun

Bills Wide Receiver Reportedly Suffered Broken Ankle

The Buffalo Bills bounced back from their loss to Miami last week with a huge win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. But they may have lost a key player in the process. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Bills wide receiver Jamison Crowder suffered a broken ankle during yesterday's win over Baltimore. Additional tests are underway to determine the full extent of the damage. But for now, he is out indefinitely.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

79K+
Followers
60K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy