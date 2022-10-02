ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Fox 59

Man arrested on reckless homicide, criminal recklessness charges after woman found dead on Indianapolis sidewalk

INDIANAPOLIS – In the early morning hours Sunday, Indianapolis Metropolitan police officers found 35-year-old Sabrina Travis dead on a near east side sidewalk. Police have now arrested a man in connection with her death. IMPD said 20-year-old Ronnie Smith has been taken into custody on preliminary charges of reckless homicide and criminal recklessness.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Purdue student allegedly killed in dorm room, roommate preliminarily charged with murder

A 20-year-old Purdue student was reportedly killed Wednesday morning, and his roommate is in police custody after being identified as a suspect. The victim, Varrun Manish Chheda, died from multiple sharp-force injuries, according to the Tippecanoe County Coroner's Office. He was found in his dorm room on the university’s campus in McCutcheon Hall, Purdue Police Chief Lesley Wiete said in a press conference.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bloomington, IN
Indiana Crime & Safety
Bloomington, IN
Crime & Safety
Fox 59

Court docs: Bloomington man threatened walkers with machete

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington man faces charges after police say he followed people on a trail and threatened them with a machete. The court document filed in the case against Jeremy Roberts reads like a short horror story. Four people were walking down the B-Line Trail late Saturday afternoon when a stranger approached them.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
witzamfm.com

Jasper Man Arrested for Felony Intimidation

Jasper- Officers with the Jasper Police Department were dispatched to a Birk Drive residence for reports of a domestic disturbance. Once on scene, officials say they located Rorach Freeze, 55 of Jasper. The cause of the disturbance was not disclosed. Officials say an investigation revealed Freeze made intimidating remarks towards...
JASPER, IN
wslmradio.com

Scott County Inmate Roster – 10-4-22

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours. IC 35-43-4-2(A)(1)(A)FL6 ~ THEFT – GREATER THAN $750 LT $50,000. IC 35-43-4-2(A)(1)(A)FL6 ~ THEFT – GREATER THAN $750 LT $50,000. IC 35-48-4-7(A)MA ~ POSSESSION SCHEDULE I, II, III, OR IV CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE. View Profile >>>. Inmates released...
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Meth found in make up bag during traffic stop

PAOLI – A Paoli woman is behind bars after police found drugs in her vehicle during a traffic stop early Sunday morning. Orange County Sheriff’s Department deputies and Paoli Police officers arrested Olivia Morlan on charges of possession of meth of more than 5 grams, unlawful possession of syringes, and possession of marijuana.
PAOLI, IN
wrtv.com

13-year-old shot in Anderson, taken to Indianapolis hospital

ANDERSON — Anderson Police say a 13-year-old boy was taken to an Indianapolis hospital after he was shot Monday night. Police responded to the area of West 10th Street and Madison Avenue around 6:30 p.m. and found the boy who was shot in the leg. Police say he is...
ANDERSON, IN
WGN News

Purdue University student killed in dorm, roommate in custody

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University student was killed in a residence hall and his roommate was taken into custody early Wednesday morning. A university spokesperson confirmed a homicide occurred in McCutcheon Hall. According to the Purdue housing website, McCutcheon is an all-male dormitory. Police received a call around 12:44 a.m. According to Purdue […]
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Two charged in Martin County for Meth Possession

Two men were arrested in Martin County Saturday morning on drug charges. Indiana State Police report that Master Trooper Jarrod Lents was on patrol and stopped a speeding vehicle on US 231 near Inman Cemetery Road. He suspected criminal activity and learned that the driver, later identified as 30-year-old Benton...
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Man dies after found shot inside vehicle near 38th Street

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man found shot Tuesday evening inside a vehicle a few blocks from Washington Park died Wednesday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 6 p.m., IMPD North District officers found the wounded man inside a vehicle in the 3700 block of N. Tacoma...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

4 shot, 1 killed in 2 overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating two overnight shootings after a woman was found shot to death, and two males and one female were injured early Sunday morning. Officers say the first incident happened just before 2 a.m. at the Rural Inn on East Michigan Street, which is near the intersection of Michigan Street & Rural Street on the east side of Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Police searching for missing 24-year-old Indy man

INDIANAPOLIS — Local police are asking the public for help in locating a 24-year-old man missing from Indianapolis. Bernard Caillouet is described as 5’11, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detectives. IMPD says Caillouet was last seen on...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Russiaville man dies after hit by vehicle in Boone County

SHERIDAN, Ind. (WISH) — A male pedestrian died Sunday after he was hit by a vehicle while walking along State Road 47 in Sheridan, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Just before 9:30 p.m., county dispatchers received a report of a man walking eastbound in the 9200...
SHERIDAN, IN

