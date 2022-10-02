Read full article on original website
Fox 59
Man arrested on reckless homicide, criminal recklessness charges after woman found dead on Indianapolis sidewalk
INDIANAPOLIS – In the early morning hours Sunday, Indianapolis Metropolitan police officers found 35-year-old Sabrina Travis dead on a near east side sidewalk. Police have now arrested a man in connection with her death. IMPD said 20-year-old Ronnie Smith has been taken into custody on preliminary charges of reckless homicide and criminal recklessness.
Indiana Daily Student
Purdue student allegedly killed in dorm room, roommate preliminarily charged with murder
A 20-year-old Purdue student was reportedly killed Wednesday morning, and his roommate is in police custody after being identified as a suspect. The victim, Varrun Manish Chheda, died from multiple sharp-force injuries, according to the Tippecanoe County Coroner's Office. He was found in his dorm room on the university’s campus in McCutcheon Hall, Purdue Police Chief Lesley Wiete said in a press conference.
bloomingtonian.com
Residents of homeless camp allege they were given 5 p.m. deadline to move or be arrested Tuesday
As activists from the Bloomington Homeless Coalition, and other local organizations hurried to move unhoused community members from a homeless camp Tuesday, several pulled up in Tesla electric cars to charge on the east side of the Fresh Thyme organic grocery store Tuesday on West Third Street. Unhoused residents living...
Fox 59
Greenfield teens arrested, accused of stealing man’s Air Force Ones in armed robbery
GREENFIELD, Ind. — What was supposed to be a simple transaction of a pair of shoes ended with a gun pointed at one man’s chest and two males arrested, according to court documents. Greenfield police were notified of an armed robbery at Riley Park on Sept. 25. The...
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Investigators are still trying to find the person or persons responsible for several suspicious fires
Tips have been coming in to the Indiana arson hotline, but investigators are still trying to find the person or persons responsible for several suspicious fires in Sullivan County. Investigators with the state fire marshal’s office are looking into the leads, but so far, no arrests have been made in...
Fox 59
Court docs: Bloomington man threatened walkers with machete
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington man faces charges after police say he followed people on a trail and threatened them with a machete. The court document filed in the case against Jeremy Roberts reads like a short horror story. Four people were walking down the B-Line Trail late Saturday afternoon when a stranger approached them.
witzamfm.com
Jasper Man Arrested for Felony Intimidation
Jasper- Officers with the Jasper Police Department were dispatched to a Birk Drive residence for reports of a domestic disturbance. Once on scene, officials say they located Rorach Freeze, 55 of Jasper. The cause of the disturbance was not disclosed. Officials say an investigation revealed Freeze made intimidating remarks towards...
wslmradio.com
Scott County Inmate Roster – 10-4-22
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours. IC 35-43-4-2(A)(1)(A)FL6 ~ THEFT – GREATER THAN $750 LT $50,000. IC 35-43-4-2(A)(1)(A)FL6 ~ THEFT – GREATER THAN $750 LT $50,000. IC 35-48-4-7(A)MA ~ POSSESSION SCHEDULE I, II, III, OR IV CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE. View Profile >>>. Inmates released...
Man shot dead near 38th and Keystone on Indianapolis' north side
A man was shot to death early Wednesday on near East 38th Street and North Keystone Avenue on Indianapolis' north side, police say.
Fox 59
Man and woman identified from pair of homicides in same Indy neighborhood
INDIANAPOLIS – A man and woman have been identified following a pair of homicides in the same Indy neighborhood over the weekend. The more recent killing took place early Sunday morning when a 35-year-old woman was shot to death outside the Rural Inn Liquor store on east Michigan. Police...
wslmradio.com
Jackson County Inmate Roster – 10-4-22
Inmates released from the Jail within the last 24 hours.
wbiw.com
Meth found in make up bag during traffic stop
PAOLI – A Paoli woman is behind bars after police found drugs in her vehicle during a traffic stop early Sunday morning. Orange County Sheriff’s Department deputies and Paoli Police officers arrested Olivia Morlan on charges of possession of meth of more than 5 grams, unlawful possession of syringes, and possession of marijuana.
wrtv.com
13-year-old shot in Anderson, taken to Indianapolis hospital
ANDERSON — Anderson Police say a 13-year-old boy was taken to an Indianapolis hospital after he was shot Monday night. Police responded to the area of West 10th Street and Madison Avenue around 6:30 p.m. and found the boy who was shot in the leg. Police say he is...
Man fatally struck by driver while walking on State Road 47
A man died after he was hit by a driver while walking in rural Boone County late Sunday, police say.
Purdue University student killed in dorm, roommate in custody
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University student was killed in a residence hall and his roommate was taken into custody early Wednesday morning. A university spokesperson confirmed a homicide occurred in McCutcheon Hall. According to the Purdue housing website, McCutcheon is an all-male dormitory. Police received a call around 12:44 a.m. According to Purdue […]
vincennespbs.org
Two charged in Martin County for Meth Possession
Two men were arrested in Martin County Saturday morning on drug charges. Indiana State Police report that Master Trooper Jarrod Lents was on patrol and stopped a speeding vehicle on US 231 near Inman Cemetery Road. He suspected criminal activity and learned that the driver, later identified as 30-year-old Benton...
WISH-TV
Man dies after found shot inside vehicle near 38th Street
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man found shot Tuesday evening inside a vehicle a few blocks from Washington Park died Wednesday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 6 p.m., IMPD North District officers found the wounded man inside a vehicle in the 3700 block of N. Tacoma...
Fox 59
4 shot, 1 killed in 2 overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating two overnight shootings after a woman was found shot to death, and two males and one female were injured early Sunday morning. Officers say the first incident happened just before 2 a.m. at the Rural Inn on East Michigan Street, which is near the intersection of Michigan Street & Rural Street on the east side of Indianapolis.
Fox 59
Police searching for missing 24-year-old Indy man
INDIANAPOLIS — Local police are asking the public for help in locating a 24-year-old man missing from Indianapolis. Bernard Caillouet is described as 5’11, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detectives. IMPD says Caillouet was last seen on...
WISH-TV
Russiaville man dies after hit by vehicle in Boone County
SHERIDAN, Ind. (WISH) — A male pedestrian died Sunday after he was hit by a vehicle while walking along State Road 47 in Sheridan, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Just before 9:30 p.m., county dispatchers received a report of a man walking eastbound in the 9200...
