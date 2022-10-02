ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interested in crime scene investigations? El Paso police hosting Citizen Police Academy

By Dave Burge
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The El Paso community has a chance to learn about law enforcement during a Citizen Police Academy beginning Tuesday, Oct. 18.

The El Paso Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety will be teaming up to host the event.

Among the topics to be covered are: patrol; crime scene investigations; homicide investigations; Texas Rangers; civilian response to active shooter events; and other topics.

To apply you must be at least 18 years old and no longer in high school. There is no upper age limit. Applications available online at eppd.org under the Community Policing tab, or https://tinyurl.com/eppdfallcpa.

