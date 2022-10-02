ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Fan who died at Jets-Steelers game is identified, report says

The fan who died while attending Sunday's New York Jets-Pittsburgh Steelers game at Acrisure Stadium has been identified. The New York Post reports it was 27-year-old Dalton Keane from Monaca, Pa., which is about 25 miles northwest of Pittsburgh. A close relative of Keane's said he did not know...
Steelers end Kenny Pickett-Mitch Trubisky QB controversy, report says

The decision has been made. Say hello to the Kenny Pickett era in Pittsburgh. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports “The #Steelers are expected to move forward with rookie QB Kenny Pickett, sources say, as the first-rounder is set to replace Mitch Trubisky in the lineup. Pickett saw his first action on Sunday and is slated to be the QB moving forward.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
