Reunion? Why Odell Beckham visited Giants’ facility after Kenny Golladay’s knee injury, source says
Odell Beckham visited the Giants’ training facility in East Rutherford on Monday. But that doesn’t mean he’s going to rejoin them, in the wake of Kenny Golladay’s knee injury. Yes, Beckham was indeed at the facility Monday, as CBS Sports reported. (And defended. And defended again.)
Fan who died at Jets-Steelers game is identified, report says
The fan who died while attending Sunday’s New York Jets-Pittsburgh Steelers game at Acrisure Stadium has been identified. The New York Post reports it was 27-year-old Dalton Keane from Monaca, Pa., which is about 25 miles northwest of Pittsburgh. A close relative of Keane’s said he did not know...
Giants draft bust ejected from Cardinals-Panthers game, faces fine for touching official
Will Hernandez is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. That’s because the former New York Giants offensive lineman was ejected from Sunday’s Week 4 game between the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers. The Associated Press reports Hernandez was tossed in the fourth quarter for pushing an official in the back following a dust-up between the two teams.
Eagles are 4-0 but 4 teams have a legitimate shot at giving them their 1st loss
PHILADELPHIA – In 2004, the Eagles were 4-0, having just defeated the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, with Donovan McNabb at quarterback and defensive players such as defensive end Hugh Douglas putting pressure on quarterbacks. The Eagles have not started 4-0 since that season. However, 18 seasons later, the...
Gisele Bündchen spotted in Miami as Buccaneers’ Tom Brady prepped for Chiefs in Tampa Bay
The last month has been teeming with reports of trouble in paradise for Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. And recent reports indicate that the issues continue. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Brady hosted the Kansas City Chiefs. According to...
Ex-Eagles star: I’m ‘excited’ about 4-0 start but team is ‘a about a year or two away’
The Philadelphia Eagles have given their fans a lot to be happy about. For starters, they improved to 4-0 with Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is the first time the Birds have started 4-0 since 2004, the year they made it to Super Bowl XXXIX but lost to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.
Eagles, Giants fans won’t like ESPN’s bold predictions for Cowboys
Love for the Dallas Cowboys keeps on pouring in. On ESPN’s Get Up on Tuesday, Ryan Clark and Marcus Spears both agreed that the Cowboys could make it to the Super Bowl this year. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Said Spears, who played for Dallas from...
NFL rumors: Will Eagles have all 3 of their top cornerbacks for Sunday’s game at Cardinals?
The Eagles will reportedly have one of their cornerbacks available when they travel out west to face the Arizona Cardinals. However, the status of another important defensive back is still uncertain. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, cornerback Darius Slay should be ready to play Sunday. Slay suffered and...
ManningCast breaks down tackle on Monday Night Football streaker at Rams-49ers
One of the best plays in the San Francisco 49ers’ 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams happened on the sideline. When a fan broke onto the field during Monday night’s game, Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner took matters into his own hands. With the help of Takkarist McKinley, the intruder was taken care of, and easily tackled to the ground.
Giants’ Brian Daboll’s injury updates have good and bad news for Sunday’s game in London
Brian Daboll spent Monday afternoon playing a game of red light/green light as he ran down the Giants’ long list of injuries during Sunday’s 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium. There were a couple of yellow lights mixed in, too. The most notable proceed-with-caution signal...
Buccaneers’ Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen hire divorce lawyers, report says
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have hired divorce lawyers, reports indicate. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post reported Tuesday that multiple sources have said both Brady and Bündchen have hired divorce lawyers. A source told the...
Will James Bradberry be the Eagles’ ‘Bald Batman’? He looked the part against Jaguars | Bowen
There were several plays you could cite as definitive, as the Eagles slugged their way back from a 14-0 deficit to beat the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars, 29-21, Sunday. That Jalen Hurts second-quarter, fourth-down touchdown run, in which the quarterback muscled through Jacksonville linebacker Devin Lloyd at the goal line? Sure. Extremely clutch, Hurts getting his team on the board through sheer will, after that awful start.
Monday Night Football streaker files police report after tackle by Rams’ Bobby Wagner
One of the best plays in the San Francisco 49ers’ 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams happened on the sideline. But now it has resulted in a police report. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. When a fan broke onto the field during Monday night’s game,...
With Brian Daboll, Giants finally have a coaching advantage again | Politi
Brian Daboll was drawing up plays on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium like your crazy uncle might at the annual family Thanksgiving game. All that was missing was a stick in his hand to draw in the dirt, and maybe a couple of rocks to move around as his players. Oh, and your grandma’s delicious apple pie, cooling on the windowsill.
Giants’ Tyrod Taylor’s 4th concussion in 5 years should convince him to make a helmet change
My last conversation with Tyrod Taylor is haunting me. I met the 33-year-old quarterback only a few weeks ago, but it didn’t take long to figure out why the Hampton, Va., native has been in the NFL for 12 seasons, most of them spent as a backup. Taylor is...
Odell Beckham Jr. free agency rumors: Hall of Famer names best option as All-Pro QB recruits receiver
The free-agent wide receiver has yet to sign with a team this year. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Hall-of-Fame tight end and FOX Sports host Shannon Sharpe thinks he should reunite with the Los Angeles Rams. Via Undisputed:. “I still believe the Rams is the best option....
Jets injury report: Zach Wilson limited, is it a big deal? Help coming for the O-line?
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is dealing with an ankle injury as the Jets get ready to face the Dolphins on Sunday in a huge matchup at MetLife Stadium. Coach Robert Saleh said Wilson would be a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice but that his ankle injury is minor and he’s “fine.”
Tae Crowder, Jaylon Smith provided a winning inside linebacker combination for Giants defense
Jaylon Smith, despite being released twice last season and uninvited to any NFL training camp this summer, remains confident that he is among the league’s elite inside linebackers. Tae Crowder, despite playing by far his best game of the season Sunday at MetLife Stadium, remains quietly reserved about his...
Jets’ Duane Brown could have opted for season-ending surgery last month, now he might start Sunday vs. Dolphins
Jets’ left tackle Duane Brown could have opted for season-ending surgery last month, when he suffered a shoulder injury before the Jets’ season opener against the Ravens. But Brown, who signed a two-year, $20 million deal in training camp with a $9 million guarantee, had other ideas. “It...
Steelers end Kenny Pickett-Mitch Trubisky QB controversy, report says
The decision has been made. Say hello to the Kenny Pickett era in Pittsburgh. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports “The #Steelers are expected to move forward with rookie QB Kenny Pickett, sources say, as the first-rounder is set to replace Mitch Trubisky in the lineup. Pickett saw his first action on Sunday and is slated to be the QB moving forward.”
