The last time the New York Giants made the playoffs was in 2016, and they haven’t won a playoff game since winning the Super Bowl back in 2012. This season, however, the Giants have a legitimate shot to end their playoff drought this year. New head coach Brian Daboll has led them to a 3-1 record through four weeks. Though the Giants have not exactly faced the stiffest competition, they have taken care of business thus far.

NFL ・ 12 HOURS AGO