Odell Beckham Jr. dropped by Giants' facility on Monday
On the same day the New York Giants hosted safety Landon Collins for a visit, another familiar face dropped by the East Rutherford facilities. Although he was not there on official NFL business, former Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. stopped by to visit some friends, including Saquon Barkley and Sterling Shepard.
Reunion? Why Odell Beckham visited Giants’ facility after Kenny Golladay’s knee injury, source says
Odell Beckham visited the Giants’ training facility in East Rutherford on Monday. But that doesn’t mean he’s going to rejoin them, in the wake of Kenny Golladay’s knee injury. Yes, Beckham was indeed at the facility Monday, as CBS Sports reported. (And defended. And defended again.)
Giants’ Brian Daboll’s injury updates have good and bad news for Sunday’s game in London
Brian Daboll spent Monday afternoon playing a game of red light/green light as he ran down the Giants’ long list of injuries during Sunday’s 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium. There were a couple of yellow lights mixed in, too. The most notable proceed-with-caution signal...
Giants Fans Are Not Happy With Today's Quarterback News
The New York Giants are working out an old friend on Tuesday. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the team is working out quarterback Jake Fromm, who played three games for them last season. In those three games, Fromm struggled as he only completed 45% of his passes for 210 yards,...
Giants QB Daniel Jones planning to start vs. Packers in London
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones plans to start Sunday in London when New York faces the Green Bay Packers. Jones is
NFL Power Rankings Week 5: Where Bears Stand After Loss Vs. Giants
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Almost four weeks of NFL football are in the books and we’ve learned a few things. The Philadelphia Eagles deserved the preseason hype. Nick Sirianni’s club is a locomotive rolling over everything in...
NFL Monday Night Football Week 4: Jimmy Garoppolo and 49ers look to continue dominance over Rams
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo started six regular-season games against the Los Angeles Rams since joining the 49ers in 2017. He's won all of them. Garoppolo wasn't supposed to continue that streak this season, but Trey Lance's injury pushed Garoppolo back into the starting lineup. He was underwhelming in his first start of the season, tossing 1 touchdown and 1 interception in a loss against the Denver Broncos.
NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham, Giants Rumors
The New York Giants are hurting at wide receiver. One of the top free agents happens to be a former franchise fixture. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports excited -- or perhaps frightened, in some cases -- Giants fans by reporting that Odell Beckham Jr. visited the team on Monday. That...
Report: Giants could bring back former Pro Bowl player
The New York Giants have dealt with some injuries in their secondary through the early part of the season, and that has led them to explore a reunion with a player who used to be the anchor of their defense. Free agent safety Landon Collins is scheduled to visit with...
Chad Powers to the rescue for QB-needy Giants?
Have no fear, Chad Powers is here. Maybe he can save the Giants, who are currently plagued by quarterback injuries. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. In a Twitter thread, Omaha Productions offered up the services of Eli Manning’s alias. Adam Schefter tweeted Tuesday:. With Daniel Jones...
ABC7 Chicago
NFL Week 5 Power Rankings 2022: 1-32 poll, rating defenses
Welcome to Week 5 of the NFL regular season. Our power panel -- a group of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities -- evaluated how teams are stacking up through four weeks and named a new No. 1 team for the second week in a row. The updated...
Washington Square News
Fluke or for real: The New York Giants eye a potential playoff berth
The last time the New York Giants made the playoffs was in 2016, and they haven’t won a playoff game since winning the Super Bowl back in 2012. This season, however, the Giants have a legitimate shot to end their playoff drought this year. New head coach Brian Daboll has led them to a 3-1 record through four weeks. Though the Giants have not exactly faced the stiffest competition, they have taken care of business thus far.
