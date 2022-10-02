ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Giants Fans Are Not Happy With Today's Quarterback News

The New York Giants are working out an old friend on Tuesday. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the team is working out quarterback Jake Fromm, who played three games for them last season. In those three games, Fromm struggled as he only completed 45% of his passes for 210 yards,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
State
Minnesota State
Local
Illinois Sports
KRMG

NFL Monday Night Football Week 4: Jimmy Garoppolo and 49ers look to continue dominance over Rams

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo started six regular-season games against the Los Angeles Rams since joining the 49ers in 2017. He's won all of them. Garoppolo wasn't supposed to continue that streak this season, but Trey Lance's injury pushed Garoppolo back into the starting lineup. He was underwhelming in his first start of the season, tossing 1 touchdown and 1 interception in a loss against the Denver Broncos.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham, Giants Rumors

The New York Giants are hurting at wide receiver. One of the top free agents happens to be a former franchise fixture. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports excited -- or perhaps frightened, in some cases -- Giants fans by reporting that Odell Beckham Jr. visited the team on Monday. That...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Titans#American Football#East Rutherford#New York Giants
NJ.com

Chad Powers to the rescue for QB-needy Giants?

Have no fear, Chad Powers is here. Maybe he can save the Giants, who are currently plagued by quarterback injuries. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. In a Twitter thread, Omaha Productions offered up the services of Eli Manning’s alias. Adam Schefter tweeted Tuesday:. With Daniel Jones...
NFL
ABC7 Chicago

NFL Week 5 Power Rankings 2022: 1-32 poll, rating defenses

Welcome to Week 5 of the NFL regular season. Our power panel -- a group of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities -- evaluated how teams are stacking up through four weeks and named a new No. 1 team for the second week in a row. The updated...
NFL
Washington Square News

Fluke or for real: The New York Giants eye a potential playoff berth

The last time the New York Giants made the playoffs was in 2016, and they haven’t won a playoff game since winning the Super Bowl back in 2012. This season, however, the Giants have a legitimate shot to end their playoff drought this year. New head coach Brian Daboll has led them to a 3-1 record through four weeks. Though the Giants have not exactly faced the stiffest competition, they have taken care of business thus far.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy