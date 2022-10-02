Most people were pretty happy for Mitch Trubisky when he left for Pittsburgh. But was he set up to fail there?. Mitch Trubisky was a bargain when the Bills picked him up. But we knew that he wouldn't be here long. He's a former first-round (second overall) draft pick that was put in a bad situation when he was chosen by the Bears. Within his first season in Chicago, his head coach (John Fox) was fired and replaced by Matt Nagy. Things never seemed to get better for him there. By the 2020 season, The Bears had traded for Nick Foles and announced an open competition for the starting job. They declined his 5th year option, and that's how he ended up with the Buffalo Bills.

