Mobile mammography van to make 4 regional stops

Four regional stops are on the latest schedule for Mercy Health’s mobile mammography van as it continues visiting sites.

Stops for the coming week include Tuesday at The Tabernacle Church, 531 Pinewood Ave., Toledo; Wednesday at Mercy Health-Point Shoreland Family Medicine, 2755 Shoreland Ave., Toledo; Thursday at the Community Cares Clinic, 2150 S. Byrne Rd., Toledo, and Saturday at McNeill Chevrolet, 220 W. Airport Hwy., Swanton.

Screenings at the Mercy Health mobile mammography unit are by appointment only, the announcement stated. Call 833-MAMM-VAN (833-626-6826) to schedule a screening. If eligible, patients may qualify for a no-cost mammogram. Call 419-696-5839 for more information.

The mobile mammography provides 3D mammograms to women age 40 and older.

“Certified radiologists read all mammograms and because a second look can mean a second chance, we double-check all mammograms with a computer-aided detection system that detects more breast cancer than mammography alone,” the announcement said.

To view the full list of dates and locations, visit mercy.com/toledomobilemamm