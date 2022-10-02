Projects awarded for new waterline project

MCCOMB, Ohio — A project for a new waterline that will supply water to the village of McComb from the village of North Baltimore is moving forward, the Northwestern Water and Sewer District announced.

Its board of trustees recently approved the award for two project contracts valued at approximately $6 million to Hillabrand & Sons Construction, LCC of Woodville, Ohio. An additional portion of the project was awarded to B. Hill’z Excavating, Inc. of Wayne, Ohio for $500,000.

Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2023 and be complete by early 2024. Work will consist of three projects installing more than 9 miles of new waterline, the announcement said.

Funding for the project will be through a $3.3 million U.S. Department of Agriculture loan in addition to a $1.5 million USDA grant. Additionally, the district secured a $2 million grant from the Ohio Department of Development.