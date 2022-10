CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - A federal grand jury in Charlottesville has indicted Gerald Leonard Drake, 63, from Winchester, Va., for mailing threatening letters, stalking, and planting a pipe bomb at the Cedar Creek Battlefield in Middletown, Virginia during a Civil War reenactment event in 2017. Drake also claimed to be a member of Antifa, and referenced the ‘Unite the Right’ riots in Charlottesville, according to law enforcement.

