She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finally delivered on one of its most-anticipated elements in this week's penultimate episode, with Matt Murdock / Daredevil (Charlie Cox) making a cameo appearance. In addition to playing off of the newfound dynamic between Matt and Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), the series found ways to be a trip down memory lane for fans of the formerly-Netflix-exclusive Daredevil series. Spoilers for Episode 8 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "Ribbit and Rip it", below! Only look if you want to know! Those nods to Daredevil included She-Hulk's own take on the show's hallway fight scenes something that became an iconic staple of the Netflix series' run. As Jen and Matt worked to free Luke Jacobson (Griffin Matthews) from being kidnapped by Eugene Patillio / Leap-Frog (Brandon Stanley), Matt ends up fighting some of Eugene's goons in a dimly lit hallway. Of course, Jen ultimately intervenes by smashing through the roof of the hallway, taking out some of the guards in the process.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO