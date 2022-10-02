Read full article on original website
Reunion? Why Odell Beckham visited Giants’ facility after Kenny Golladay’s knee injury, source says
Odell Beckham visited the Giants’ training facility in East Rutherford on Monday. But that doesn’t mean he’s going to rejoin them, in the wake of Kenny Golladay’s knee injury. Yes, Beckham was indeed at the facility Monday, as CBS Sports reported. (And defended. And defended again.)
Giants Announced They've Signed Notable Linebacker
The New York Giants are trying to remake their linebacking corps on the fly and they added another name to the mix Monday. The Giants announced this evening they signed veteran A.J. Klein to the practice squad. Klein, a fifth-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2013, has played in 134 career games with 80 starts.
Bailey Zappe Reveals What Aaron Rodgers Told Him After NFL Debut in Week 4
Zappe reveals what Rodgers told him after NFL debut in Week 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Few people could have predicted before the 2022 NFL season began that Bailey Zappe would be playing quarterback for the New England Patriots in their Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers.
Report: Giants could bring back former Pro Bowl player
The New York Giants have dealt with some injuries in their secondary through the early part of the season, and that has led them to explore a reunion with a player who used to be the anchor of their defense. Free agent safety Landon Collins is scheduled to visit with...
Justin Fields has ignorant response to honest question from reporter
Stats and analytics continue to contribute to the evolution of today’s NFL. While numbers and data points should never be the be-all end-all in the game of football, there is a certain amount of influence they can have provided with the proper context. The Chicago Bears suffered a disappointing...
Giants on the verge of reuniting with multiple Pro Bowler after taking down Bears
The New York Giants are surprisingly 3-1 to start the 2022 NFL season, but they can’t still be regarded as a serious threat to the rest of the NFL. Perhaps a familiar place could help the Giants, particularly their defense, to sustain their form following a 20-12 victory at home over the Chicago Bears Sunday. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, former Giants safety Landon Collins is paying New York a visit, with both sides apparently trying to be partner up again.
Former New York Jets Iron-Man & Albany Coach Died Saturday
Most of the time, when reporting these stories, we don't really know the person we are writing about. This time I do. Former 16-year NFL veteran and UAlbany assistant football coach, Jim Sweeney unexpectedly passed away on Saturday. The news rocked the New York Jets organization, as well as Sweeney's friends and family at the University at Albany.
NFL Week 4 Winners, Losers: Bathroom Breaks, Backyard Football and British Blunders
Week 4 winners, losers: Bears' final drive vs. Giants earns unlikely place originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Order has started to take shape in the NFL standings. The Green Bay Packers followed Aaron Rodgers' R-E-L-A-X method and now are 3-1. The Philadelphia Eagles remain undefeated. The Houston Texans are tanking. The New York Giants ... wait, they're 3-1?!
George Kittle, Kyle Shanahan Enjoyed Bobby Wagner's Vicious Hit on Protestor
Kittle, Shanahan enjoyed Wagner's vicious hit on protestor originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The best hit during the 49ers' 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night didn't happen during game action. Late in the first half, a protester ran onto the field at Levi's Stadium with...
Eagles visit brings back 75-year-old Cardinals memories of Violet Bidwill, last NFL title
Michael Bidwill never knew his grandmother. But as the historian of his family's generational ownership of the Cardinals franchise, and the current owner of the team, he knows a great deal about Violet Bidwill. His father Bill, the late owner of the Cardinals, told Michael a story of when Violet was watching one of Bill's football games. ...
New York Giants considering signing safety Landon Collins with injuries mounting
The New York Giants walked away from Sunday afternoon win against the Chicago Bears with a ton of injuries in tow. Big Blue went into the game without Kadarius Toney, Leonard Williams, or Wan’Dale Robinson, but that list grew exponentially larger despite another check in the win column. On...
NY Jets are NFL’s top team at avoiding a particular type of penalty
The New York Jets are doing well in some aspects of the penalty department but poor in others. Ah yes, penalties. The one thing that every football team’s fanbase loves to complain about. Either they chastise their team for being undisciplined and committing too many, or they chastise the refs for being clueless and/or having a bias in favor of the other team.
NY Jets get great news regarding OT Max Mitchell
Offensive tackle Max Mitchell should be back for New York Jets. New York Jets offensive tackle Max Mitchell was carted off the field during the team’s eventual 24-20 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The rookie fourth-round pick played 41 offensive snaps until suffering a knee injury during the second quarter. Mitchell was later seen with crutches in the locker room.
