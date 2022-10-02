More than 1,100 rescued in Florida, 74 found dead after Hurricane Ian

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' office shared on Sunday that first responders have rescued 1,100 people stranded in flooded parts of southwest and central Florida since Hurricane Ian hit the state last week.

While 1,100 have been rescued , the death toll has continued to grow as efforts continue. So far, there have been at least 74 people killed by the storm in the state, according to Florida officials.

The storm's destruction has left countless Floridians homeless as they look to restart their lives after the Category 4 storm laid waste to the west coast of the Florida peninsula.

While emergency workers continue to restore power to the more than 2.5 million that were left in the dark by the storm, there are still 812,000 homes, businesses, and other customers without power as of Sunday afternoon, PowerOutage.us reported.

Rescue efforts are still underway in the state as emergency workers are calling areas hit the hardest, like Naples and Fort Myers, "unrecognizable" due to the destruction.

"There's no street signs. They don't look like they used to look like. Buildings that were once benchmarks in the community are no longer there," U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Brendan McPherson said.

But the damage isn't limited to just Florida, as North Carolina is also feeling the aftermath of the storm, with four deaths due to the hurricane and 21,000 without power.