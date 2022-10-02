ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

FanSided

KC Chiefs force Cole Beasley into retirement

Just three days after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay wideout Cole Beasley decided he would call it a career. Wide receiver Cole Beasley retired from the game of football on Wednesday, and while he never once mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs in his statement saying goodbye to the game he’s infected since 2012, we are pretty sure they loomed large in the decision-making process nonetheless.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Tom Brady news could change the future for the Buccaneers

If Tom Brady is truly about to go through a divorce, perhaps his time with the Buccaneers is not as limited as we once thought. Look, no one on the planet wants to see what Tom Brady is about to go through. Divorces are tough on whole families, and the following months could be very messy for a lot more people than just Brady and Gisele if the divorce does happen.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

KC Chiefs showcase offensive dominance in win over Buccaneers

The Kansas City Chiefs offense dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneer’s number one ranked scoring defense leading to a Week 4 victory for KC. It appears the shaky and uninspired showing against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3 reinvigorated the Kansas City Chiefs, as the Patrick Mahomes-led offense put on an absolute spectacle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the tune of a 41-31 victory.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

TV ratings: The Equalizer up, Quantum Leap struggles (Sept. 19 to Oct. 2)

We’re doing the TV ratings a little differently this year. We’ll look at the live ratings each week, playing catch up from the start of fall TV right now. We used to look at the live TV ratings on a daily basis. This year, we’re doing things a little differently. To help compare the various shows on the network, we’re looking at them weekly. This will usually be from the Monday to the Sunday of each week, with the reports done on a Monday or Tuesday.
TV SHOWS
