Appeals court to visit Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN — For the first time since 2018, the Wood County Common Pleas Court plans on Wednesday to welcome Ohio's 6th District Court to hear oral arguments in Wood County.

The session, which begins at 10 a.m. in the Wood County Courthouse, 1 Courthouse Square, is to feature three cases that are to be heard by Judges Mark Pietrykowski, Thomas Osowik and Christine Mayle, the court announced.

One of the cases includes Medical Mutual of Ohio vs. FrontPath Health Coalition. A jury in 2021 decided that FrontPath Health Coalition owed damages to the Cleveland-based insurer Medical Mutual of Ohio for unlawfully using its pricing information in order to alter FrontPath bids to the city of Toledo to ensure they were the most desirable options, Medical Mutual’s trial attorney said at the time. The damages were $1.7 million.

The Toledo-based court of appeals functions like the Ohio or the U.S. Supreme Court in determining whether the decision of the lower court should be affirmed or reversed, and its decisions become binding law, or precedent, for future cases within its eight-county territory. The eight counties are Williams, Fulton, Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Erie, Sandusky, and Huron.