Related
Jordan Poole beef with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson draws honest take from Steve Kerr
One thing Jordan Poole doesn’t lack is confidence. He’d probably bet on himself in a three-point shootout against Stephen Curry. That’s why the Golden State Warriors youngster hasn’t been bashful in trying to bump heads with the big boys from The Bay. The banter is often...
‘That’s who he is’: Tom Thibodeau gushes over Jalen Brunson after Knicks debut
Jalen Brunson hasn’t played better in his career than when he lit up the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns for the Dallas Mavericks in the 2022 postseason. The southpaw out of Villanova averaged 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.7 dimes in the playoffs, and the New York Knicks rewarded him with a four-year $104 million contract in hopes that he would sustain this level of play. And Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has utmost confidence in Brunson’s ability to keep it up.
Victor Wembanyama already drawing eyebrow-raising Giannis Antetokounmpo comparisons
There’s been a lot of buzz surrounding projected 2023 No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama. Apparently, the hype could be all real with the French phenom already drawing comparisons to none other than Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo. Wembanyama is currently listed at 7-foot-3 and 209 pounds, which is somewhat similar to the body make-up Giannis […] The post Victor Wembanyama already drawing eyebrow-raising Giannis Antetokounmpo comparisons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joel Embiid MVP take from Sixers coach won’t please Nikola Jokic
Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid was an MVP candidate for the past two season. He ended up as a runner-up to Nikola Jokic in both occasions. According to Sixers assistant Dave Joerger, though, Embiid was robbed of the award. Speaking to reporters ahead of the Sixers’ preseason game against...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘It’s scary’: Clippers star Paul George sends bold Kawhi Leonard warning to the rest of the NBA
Kawhi Leonard played just 16 minutes in his preseason debut for the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday as they took down Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers, 102-97. It was by no means a stellar debut for the former NBA Finals MVP, but there’s still no denying that there’s a lot to be excited about this season on the Kawhi front.
Zion Williamson, Pelicans draw extremely bold prediction from Stephen A Smith
Zion Williamson scored 13 points in 15 minutes on Tuesday night as he made his long-awaited return to action for the New Orleans Pelicans. This was the first time the 22-year-old took the court in more than 500 days and Zion definitely made up for lost time in his limited run.
Pelicans star Zion Williamson goes full Notorious B.I.G. in ‘Warning’ to NBA
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson made a triumphant return to the NBA hardcourt on Tuesday, and while it’s only a preseason game, it’s enough to get a lot of people hyped up. Williamson, however, is not yet done. He is just getting started, and he let the...
‘Couldn’t show them everything’: Zion Williamson teases much more to come after epic return to Pelicans
Zion Williamson has finally made it back to the court for the New Orleans Pelicans. The 2021 All-Star put up a solid performance in his 2022 preseason debut to lead a 129-125 win over the Chicago Bulls, a good sign that he is ready to bounce back into stardom. According to Andrew Lopez of ESPN, […] The post ‘Couldn’t show them everything’: Zion Williamson teases much more to come after epic return to Pelicans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Kevin Durant meets Rudy Gobert’: Victor Wembanyama has ESPN analyst in absolute awe after insane 37-point performance
If you’re a basketball fan, Tuesday night was an exciting glimpse into the future as projected first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft Victor Wembanyama put in absolute work in Las Vegas against the G-League Ignite, scoring 37 points, blocking five shots, and draining seven triples. ESPN analyst Jonathan Givony, who has been scouting talent across the globe for a long time, made a very interesting comparison on Wednesday when talking about Wembanyama, saying he’s basically Kevin Durant and Rudy Gobert combined. Scary.
Lakers icon Kobe Bryant is the GOAT, says Fred VanVleet
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet doesn’t care about all the Michael Jordan-versus-LeBron James debate. There is only one GOAT for him, and it’s none of the two. Instead, he’s picking Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant. In an interview with Ball Don’t Stop, VanVleet was asked for...
Ken Griffey Jr’s heartwarming take on LeBron James-Bronny James playing in NBA together
LeBron James recently revealed that Ken Griffey Jr was his favorite player growing up. And it turns out that the respect is mutual. Griffey Jr discussed his future plan if Bronny James and Lebron James end up playing in the NBA together down the road. “I’m taking my father to...
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo completely blows out Lakers’ LeBron James in annual NBA GM survey
There’s been a lot of buzz surrounding the recently-published NBA GM survey as it polled executives from around the league over their predictions for the 2022-23 season. One particular category that stood out was regarding the best power forward in the game today — an honor that belongs to none other than Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘You got to do what you got to do’: Victor Wembanyama speaks out after 37-point explosion in showdown vs. Scoot Henderson
Scoot Henderson and his NBA G League Ignite may have come out with the victory on Tuesday night against Metropolitans 92, but there’s no denying that the biggest winner of the spectacle has to be French phenom Victor Wembanyama. With his team down big at halftime, the projected No....
Kyrie Irving explains Ben Simmons’ impact on Nets’ shifting offensive philosophy
The Brooklyn Nets’ big three of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons played their first game together Monday night. The Nets struggled out of the gate against the Philadelphia 76ers with players getting acclimated to new roles, but the new-look roster’s offensive potential was apparent in spurts.
Woj drops truth bomb on Victor Wembanyama’s landscape-shifting impact on the 2022-23 season
To say that Victor Wembanyama made waves in NBA circles after his mind-blowing 37-point explosion against Scoot Henderson and the G League Ignite on Tuesday night would be a complete understatement. As a matter of fact, the way the projected first overall pick took the United States by storm is now expected to have a major impact on the upcoming NBA season.
Top 15 Fantasy Basketball Centers In 2022-23 NBA Season, Ranked
Fantasy basketball season is very nearly upon us. Drafts have begun taking place across many folks leagues, and if they haven’t they will be shortly. With draft boards being set in stone, it feels like a good time to take a look at the top fantasy basketball centers for the 2022-23 season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Steve Kerr makes strong Patrick Baldwin Jr. statement amid growing hype
Steve Kerr admitted late last month that Patrick Baldwin Jr., as many heads as he turned with the Golden State Warriors this summer after being selected with the 28th overall pick of the NBA draft, would likely spend his rookie season riding the bench. But that was two days prior to the 19-year-old acquitted himself […] The post Steve Kerr makes strong Patrick Baldwin Jr. statement amid growing hype appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Shaquille O’Neal drops ‘jealous’ take on LeBron James’ quest to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record
LeBron James is closing in on one of the most storied records in NBA history: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record. The Los Angeles Lakers’ superstar needs just 1,325 points to become the league’s all-time leading scorer. Basketball fans everywhere are anxious to see when he pulls it off, including Shaquille O’Neal.
Kawhi Leonard pumps brakes on Clippers hype train
SEATTLE — Kawhi Leonard’s return to the Los Angeles Clippers’ lineup has many around the NBA world excited for the potential of the team. But Leonard pumped some of the brakes on the Clippers hype train following his first game back. Leonard participated in his first set...
Draymond Green drops huge James Wiseman endorsement after shining preseason debut
The Golden State Warriors left Tokyo with two wins over the Washington Wizards, but the most significant takeaway from their preseason trip to Japan wasn’t about team success. James Wiseman played some of the best basketball of his young career overseas, shining brightest in the defending champions’ exhibition debut....
