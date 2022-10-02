ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

‘That’s who he is’: Tom Thibodeau gushes over Jalen Brunson after Knicks debut

Jalen Brunson hasn’t played better in his career than when he lit up the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns for the Dallas Mavericks in the 2022 postseason. The southpaw out of Villanova averaged 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.7 dimes in the playoffs, and the New York Knicks rewarded him with a four-year $104 million contract in hopes that he would sustain this level of play. And Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has utmost confidence in Brunson’s ability to keep it up.
ClutchPoints

Victor Wembanyama already drawing eyebrow-raising Giannis Antetokounmpo comparisons

There’s been a lot of buzz surrounding projected 2023 No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama. Apparently, the hype could be all real with the French phenom already drawing comparisons to none other than Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo. Wembanyama is currently listed at 7-foot-3 and 209 pounds, which is somewhat similar to the body make-up Giannis […] The post Victor Wembanyama already drawing eyebrow-raising Giannis Antetokounmpo comparisons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

‘It’s scary’: Clippers star Paul George sends bold Kawhi Leonard warning to the rest of the NBA

Kawhi Leonard played just 16 minutes in his preseason debut for the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday as they took down Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers, 102-97. It was by no means a stellar debut for the former NBA Finals MVP, but there’s still no denying that there’s a lot to be excited about this season on the Kawhi front.
ClutchPoints

‘Couldn’t show them everything’: Zion Williamson teases much more to come after epic return to Pelicans

Zion Williamson has finally made it back to the court for the New Orleans Pelicans. The 2021 All-Star put up a solid performance in his 2022 preseason debut to lead a 129-125 win over the Chicago Bulls, a good sign that he is ready to bounce back into stardom. According to Andrew Lopez of ESPN, […] The post ‘Couldn’t show them everything’: Zion Williamson teases much more to come after epic return to Pelicans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

‘Kevin Durant meets Rudy Gobert’: Victor Wembanyama has ESPN analyst in absolute awe after insane 37-point performance

If you’re a basketball fan, Tuesday night was an exciting glimpse into the future as projected first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft Victor Wembanyama put in absolute work in Las Vegas against the G-League Ignite, scoring 37 points, blocking five shots, and draining seven triples. ESPN analyst Jonathan Givony, who has been scouting talent across the globe for a long time, made a very interesting comparison on Wednesday when talking about Wembanyama, saying he’s basically Kevin Durant and Rudy Gobert combined. Scary.
ClutchPoints

Top 15 Fantasy Basketball Centers In 2022-23 NBA Season, Ranked

Fantasy basketball season is very nearly upon us. Drafts have begun taking place across many folks leagues, and if they haven’t they will be shortly. With draft boards being set in stone, it feels like a good time to take a look at the top fantasy basketball centers for the 2022-23 season.
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr makes strong Patrick Baldwin Jr. statement amid growing hype

Steve Kerr admitted late last month that Patrick Baldwin Jr., as many heads as he turned with the Golden State Warriors this summer after being selected with the 28th overall pick of the NBA draft, would likely spend his rookie season riding the bench. But that was two days prior to the 19-year-old acquitted himself […] The post Steve Kerr makes strong Patrick Baldwin Jr. statement amid growing hype appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Kawhi Leonard pumps brakes on Clippers hype train

SEATTLE — Kawhi Leonard’s return to the Los Angeles Clippers’ lineup has many around the NBA world excited for the potential of the team. But Leonard pumped some of the brakes on the Clippers hype train following his first game back. Leonard participated in his first set...
ClutchPoints

